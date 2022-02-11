Bamboo Furniture Market Product Driving Factors, Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Feb 11, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

The Bamboo Furniture Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global bamboo furniture market size is anticipated to touch USD 14.38 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over from 2019 to 2025. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing expenditure on sustainable raw materials for furniture products.

The use of bamboo is gaining traction from both the commercial and residential sectors. Further, companies involved in crafting eco-friendly materials are focusing on using bamboo products as raw material. Such factors are projected to bode well for the market growth over the forecast duration.

Asia Pacific led the market in 2018 owing to the growing demand from like China and Far East nations. The region occupied around 59% of the market share in 2018 and projected to register the CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast duration. India, on the other hand, is anticipated to provide a lucrative growth avenue owing to rapidly rising infrastructural development.

Bamboo stools held nearly 44% of the market share in 2018. Growing bamboo applications in both outdoors and indoors are bolstering its demand. Further, rising demand from commercial places such as bars, cafes and restaurants is also fueling the product demand.

Bamboo Furniture Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Chairs & Tables

Stools

Beds

Others

Leading Players Analysis covered in these report

Hadicomex VietHa Jsc

Tanyee company Ltd

Moso International B.V

Shenzhen Vincent Handicraft Co.

Greenington LLC

Bamboo Furniture Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Asia Pacific

India

China

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

