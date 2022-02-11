Resistance Bands Market Share by Manufacturers, Types and Current Scenario 2022-2025

San Jose, California , USA, Feb 11, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

The Resistance Bands Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global resistance bands market is anticipated to reach USD 1.62 billion by the end 2025, according to a new report released by Million Insights. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2025. This growth is attributed to growing inclination towards healthy and fit lifestyle and availability of affordable products. Moreover, manufacturers are focusing on providing customized products to cater to rising consumer demand. Furthermore, these resistance bands are prescribed by majority of doctors, physicians, fitness trainers, and sports coaches to build inner strength and reduce the strain of physical injuries.

Decreasing rate of physical activity among people across the globe is enforcing governments and health organizations to take initiatives that promote sports activities and fitness. Moreover, consumers prefer technologically advanced products that have Bluetooth transmitters and motion sensors. This is influencing manufacturers to focus on product innovations and new product launches. For example, a latex free resistance band with a brand name ‘TheraBand’ was launched by Performance Health, LLC in 2015.

The segment of exercise bands dominated the market in 2018 owing to its multi-functional properties that target arms, lower body, and upper body. Moreover, exercise bands are preferred for weight management by reducing muscular imbalance. The health and sports club application segment held the largest market share in 2018 owing to increasing number of working-class population and growing awareness regarding fitness and health issues among consumers across the globe. Therefore, people are joining gyms, health clubs, and sports clubs to maintain a fitness regime. This factor is expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period.

North America dominated the resistance bands market in 2018 owing to rising awareness regarding benefits of exercising and shifting trend towards healthy and fit lifestyle among the people in this region. Moreover, increasing number of people with cardiac disorder is also influencing people to use resistance bands.

Leading Players Analysis covered in these report

Wacces

Black Mountain Products Inc.

ZAJ FIT

Bodylastics International Inc

Xtreme Bands

Resistance Bands Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

U.K.

Denmark

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

