CitizenChat Coin Presale is Live. Buy CC Coins Today to Start Your Grow Journey

Bangalore, India, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — The presale of CitizenChat coins has started on the website https://citizenchat.com. The limited period sale will conclude within a month. If you haven’t already purchased the coins, do it today.

Coin: CitizenChat Coin

Coin Type: ERC20

Target Users: Millennials

Blockchain: Polygon (Matic)

Total Supply: 100,000,000,000,000,000

Tokens Available for Sale: 30,000,000,000,000,000

The CitizenChat Coin sale will be held in multiple phases. The coin price will increase with every phase. Join the presale today to get the low-price advantage.

What is the CitizenChat coin?

The CitizenChat coin, or CC Coin, is an ERC20 token that utilises Polygon blockchain technology along with Smart Contracts to offer a variety of technology-focused services to its users, including the ability to perform quick & low-cost digital payments.

The CitizenChat coin was created as the native coin for the CitizenChat app and acts as an all-inclusive digital payment system for the app users, giving access to many next-gen services including Augmented Reality, NFT Trading, Global Digital Payments, and the ability to create & offer services on the platform.

CitizenChat is a next-gen Integrated social media platform bringing Entertainment, Messaging, Education together on an intuitive and secure platform.

Why should you purchase the CitizenChat Coin?

The CitizenChat social media app is already being used by more than 2 million people around the world and is expected to reach the 10 million users milestone in the next couple of years.

As the app grows, so do its users and tokenholders. Here are some ways in which the CitizenChat coin holders can benefit or profit from the presale.

Early mover advantage: Buy now to get the CitizenChat coin at the lowest price possible. The coin price increases with each phase.

The CitizenChat coin uses polygon (MATIC), which was developed as an improvement on Ethereum and involves faster transaction processing and a much lower gas fee per transaction.

In addition, the CitizenChat app offers multiple ways for token holders to generate revenues from the platform. These include premium user profiles, promotion of user content to get more reach, advertising, etc. Moreover, token holders can create and offer their own content/services on the platform to generate an income.

CC coin is a digital currency that you can use for all kinds of digital payments, ranging from money transfer to utility bill payments, and more.

CitizenChat is not just a social media or chatting app, but it’s a comprehensive integrated social media community platform that connects many advanced services and options such as messaging, entertainment, education, and career. One of the company’s visions is “to help the underprivileged children to pursue their life goals by providing free and quality education.”

Furthermore, the app will help professionals connect with potential opportunities and recruiters worldwide. Job seekers can use the CitizenChat app to search for opportunities and companies by using filters and then directly connect and communicate with prospects on the app.

To ensure consistent growth for the CitizenChat coin and its holders, a token burning mechanism has been devised, which involves burning the coins in a phased manner (based on the number of app installs) in order to reduce its market supply, which in turn will help increase the coin value. Eventually, 70% of the total CC Coin supply will be destroyed.

At the time of writing this, the CitizenChat app has a 4.8/5 rating on the Google Play Store. The higher the app rating, the more people will install and use our app, which will speed up the token burning process, eventually leading to more value for the CC coin.

How to purchase the CitizenChat coin?

To buy CitizenChat coins, join the presale.

All presale participants need to complete KYC registration and install Metamask in order to participate in the CC Coin sale.