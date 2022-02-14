From The Kickstart Of T-Shirts To A World Of Fashion Now- Lets Stroll Through The Vivid Collection Of Beyoung

Ahmedabad, India, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Started from a collection of casual apparels, to “What Not?” in the range so far, BeYOUng has proved itself to be the ideal bootstrapped firm in every sense.

“Fashion industry today has no limits. With millions of shops offline and thousands of stores online, we see numerous competitors evolving in this field. Amidst this, it gets difficult to figure out what will make us unique from others. As the best solution to this, we thought that the only way to give any USP to the market will be ‘purity’. So, instead of relying on any other source, Beyoung decided to be a self-manufacturing company providing premium quality of products throughout. From 2018 to this day, we have been following the same practice and serving all the more, wide range to people.” Says Shivam Soni (CEO of BeYOUng). With the thought process of being self-evolving to serve the people, Beyoung started with tip to reach toe. And yes! The spree of employing more and more people is not going to end so soon.

The company has evolved to be a pathbreaker so far with achieving milestones in mere 3 years. Earlier Beyoung began its journey from a range of t shirts and boxers. This itself was enough to bring the brand in limelight for providing affordable products in premium quality. With it, the mastermind was the designer Shivani Soni, enriching the brand with so many stunning designs. With t shirts on Gully Boy, URI, Cricket, Cartoons, love and excitement, the graphic range evolved with many enticing options. Also, phone covers and pop-sockets are the other latest products with unmatchable designs. This casual apparel range vision to be the forever favorite of people. But today, Beyoung is no more the Online Shopping fashion store, instead it has become a fashion mart with so many new commencements in a span of 6 months. From July 2021 itself, Beyoung has planned and executed many products in the collection.

With the oncoming winter season, the site had also come up with a big fat WINTERWEAR collection for both men and women inclusive sweatshirts and hoodies for men and women, jackets for men and trunk coats for women. Each of these products are available in all sizes and in quality material.

Further, the collective range gave birth to Men shirts. From casual to formal shirts, more than 50 new designs for men is in the box. Men’s joggers and pyjamas have also been introduced for increasing the collection of bottom-wear for men.

There is something grand launched for all the women out there. Beyoung has also launched “BeBawri” for all the bawri’s out there. BeBawri is a tribute to ethnic world of India. All styles of Kurtis from regular days to festive days, the kurtis are diverse in every way. Women jeggings and women shirts is also inclusive here.