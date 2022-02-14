Server Disk Drives Introduces Its New stock of Dell 1.2TB SAS Enterprise hard drives at Competitive Prices

NorthStar Ct, Sanford, FL, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Server Disk Drives, a Florida-based company dealing in 21st-century IT hardware products, announces its New stock of Dell 1.2TB SAS Enterprise hard drives that includes high-quality PowerEdge server drive options available for the most competitive prices in the market.

“Our new stock of Dell 1.2TB SAS Enterprise hard drive are the best sellers because they are the most reliable and high performance storage drives for Dell PowerEdge Servers, and we’re looking to improve our products based on the product reviews shared by our customers,” said a team member during an interview. “We know customers are looking for quality, price, and service while making their decisions on what to buy and where to buy. That is why we leverage our years of experience and expertise in procurement and supply of enterprise computing components and computer parts,” he further added.

Selecting proper hardware is the key to optimal productivity, cost-efficiency, and resource optimization for a business. Server Disk Drives is an independent distributor of computer systems and components with over 10,000 items in its stock and available for shipping on the same day as ordered. The company ensures a prompt and unmatched service experience for its customers with its team of dedicated technicians. People looking for a server option, desktop option, or laptop option for their business/organization or personal use can trust the company for its quality and reasonable pricing.

To make it easier for its customers, the company:

Has made the entire Dell 1.2TB SAS Enterprise hard drives range available for order on its official website.

Has kept its prices highly competitive compared to the other sellers in the market, ensuring value for money for its customers.

Allows customers to make their purchases in interest-free installments.

Offers quick shipment and reliable warranty support to its buyers.

Collects return requests for Dell 1.2TB SAS Enterprise hard drives and other IT hardware products online.

To further elevate the purchase experience, the team processes the orders placed on regular business days before 4.00 PM EST on the same day, and estimated delivery within the USA is between 1-3 business days. The company also offers a 30 days’ refund or exchange and a standard 1-year replacement warranty on all items, with secure payment options and a designated support team to help with any issues customers may encounter.

The best part is their return policy that can be availed by sending an email to the team at sales@serverdiskdrives.com with the following information:

1) order number

2) serial number(s) of the item(s) you wish to return

3) reason for return, and the staff will promptly respond.

The company has been trying its best to improve its products and services for its customers since its inception. All its products are known for their quality and reasonable pricing.

About Server Disk Drives

Server Disk Drive is a Florida-based IT hardware company established in 2012. The firm’s 12,000 sq. ft. warehouse facility has the equipment and experienced staff needed to meet the most rigorous IT hardware requirement. The company is committed to offering quality products for the most competitive prices in the market, with prompt shipment, hassle-free returns, and full warranty support.

Media contact:

211 NorthStar Ct, Sanford FL 32771

Tel: (407) 960-1722 — Mon-Fri (9am-5pm EST)

Email: sales@serverdiskdrives.com