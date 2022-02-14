Why You Need The Help Of Pros When Taking Care Of A Loved One With Alzheimer’s

London, UK, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Did you know that around the globe, there are around 44 million people struggling with Alzheimer’s? To help this population, we have professional caregivers closely collaborating with other medical professionals. They have helped support families living with loved ones who are experiencing Alzheimer’s for years and so we honour their service.

Learning about Alzheimer’s

Alzheimers care Kent is important because the symptoms can worsen as the disease progresses. When this happens, new challenges come up and the only way to ensure that you’ll be able to provide the help needed is to seek professional Alzheimers care in Kent.

Alzheimers consists of 3 stages which are mild, moderate, and severe. Those that are in the mild phase can still function independently. However, they may already have difficulties concentrating or remembering some of the more recent events. In addition, forgetting names or certain words may also be observed.

For those in the moderate stage, they may start to exhibit restlessness, faecal incontinence, and personality changes. They may also have difficulty recognizing close friends and family members.

Patients who are in the severe stages of Alzheimers require the most help from professionals and support from their loved ones. In this stage, they may lose the ability to chew and swallow properly, as well as fully engage in a conversation with someone.

As explained, the level of help needed by someone who has Alzheimers can vary depending on which stage they’re at. When it comes to Alzheimers care Kent, you can educate yourself about the disease so that you’ll learn about its effects and how to properly respond to it. Nonetheless, hiring a professional who is knowledgeable and well-experienced in handling Alzheimers patients is important.

Why do you need Alzheimers care in Kent?

Peace of mind

Caregivers are very professional and can help you deal with issues that come along with each stage of the disease. You’ll have the peace of mind that your loved one is getting the best care and treatment possible.

Safe transportation services

Aside from attending to the patient’s needs, caregivers are also responsible for providing safe transportation services when needed. If there’s an emergency that would require the patient to be transported to the nearest hospital, then you can leave it up to the professionals.

Someone to monitor their health

Aside from in-home help, professionals with medical backgrounds can also assist in monitoring the patient’s health. They can better address concerns, as well as come up with the solutions needed before things get out of hand.

Flexibility

One of the best things about Alzheimers care Kent is the flexibility they offer. As explained before, patients undergo different stages so it’s important to tailor the services to their needs.

Some patients only need a couple of hours a day, while others would require constant care and assistance. Nonetheless, professionals can help you support them whenever the need arises. You can learn more about the flexibility Vitality Live In Care offers by calling us at 01732 757959.