Rocky’s Cigars’ Website Extends Service Countrywide

Tobacconists Online Operations Make Quality Blends and Accessories Available to Customers Across the Country

Syracuse, New York, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Cigar enthusiasts across the country are learning what those in the vicinity of Syracuse have known for decades. Warm service complimented by a wide selection of quality products is closer than ever.

Rocky’s Cigars, which opened its doors in upstate New York in 1985, has been a community staple. It’s the place that locals head when their humidors are dry, both metaphorically and physically.

Rocky’s Cigars has been consistently, reliably providing a high level of customer service and the highest quality tobacco and tobacco products for over thirty years. Customers have turned to them for select blends from Arturo Fuente, CAO, Cohiba, Partagas, Macanudo, Oliva, RYJ, and countless others. They also offer bulk tobacco and pipe blends, like Sutliff pipe tobacco, as well as a wealth of other tobacco products and smoking accessories.

A one-stop-shop for cigar lovers, they also offer butane, lighters, cigar cases, and humidification supplies, cigar cutters, cigar knives (such as those from coveted cigar knifemaker Les Fines Lames), and much more.

They are beloved by their customers for the warm sense of community that they cultivate, as well as for the high level of customer service they offer. For years they have been a trusted source of wit, wisdom, and of course, of recommendations.

Ever since Rocky’s Cigars launched its first website in 1999, the business has been steadily growing. They announced the launch of a new website just over a year ago, and now customers around the country can enjoy that same experience Rocky’s has been offering brick-and-mortar customers for years.

Their website offers the same great collection of cigars and pipe tobacco, including highlights from the brands above in addition to Rocky Patel, Padron, Aganorsa Leaf, My Father, Davidoff, ACID, and countless others. In addition to highlights in Sutliff pipe tobacco, Rocky’s Cigars also sells tobacco from Stokkebye as well as Lane, along with a wide range of tobacco-related products.

Rocky’s Cigars has also consistently aimed to deliver the highest possible quality in the customer experience, both online and in-store. Despite the distance, online shoppers can trust in the company’s knowledge, experienced, and friendly staff members to clear up their questions and concerns.

Online shoppers are encouraged to visit their website to learn more or simply to score a deal on their favorite cigars, blends of pipe tobacco, and smoking accessories. Rocky’s Cigars habitually sets affordable prices for their cigars and they even offer samplers and cigar bundle deals.

In keeping with their commitment to offering a high level of customer service, interested customers are also encouraged to reach out directly to their customer service staff with questions or comments. They can be reached by email at Sales@RockysCigars.com or by phone at 888-216-5834.