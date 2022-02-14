White Mountain Knives’ New Exclusives Will Not Last

Barrington, NH, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — White Mountain Knives, operating out of WhiteMountainKnives.com, is known for a few things, and appreciated by its loyal customers for all of them. It’s known for offering great prices on top pocket knife brands including but not limited to Spyderco, Buck, Benchmade, CJRB, Ontario Knife Company, Cold Steel, and Kershaw knives.

It’s known for offering free shipping on orders in the United States. It’s also known for its excellent customer service; customers in search of a product they don’t see listed can contact their customer service team in hopes of procurement.

These features have made many loyal customers for White Mountain Knives, but they offer something even more unique, even more exclusive if you will. Literally exclusive, that is.

White Mountain Knives’ extensive vendor relationships have secured them a steady flow of exclusive products from the most respected brands in the industry. At any given time, interested customers can investigate their website and filter their products by exclusive to see what’s in store.

Currently, White Mountain Knives is offering a number of highly popular exclusive pocket knives from Real Steel, Artisan Cutlery, and Kizer, all of which are top-sellers in their new and exclusive category.

Fans of Real Steel and Kizer, respectively, will love White Mountain Knives’ Real Steel GFrame flipper with titanium handle scales (framelock) and an S35VN blade, and the exclusive Kizer Critical Mini, which offers a CPM3V plain edge blade and brown Micarta scales.

Artisan Cutlery acolytes will also find much to love in the exclusive lineup at White Mountain Knives. There are currently two exclusive Arion folders and a small Arioni in the catalog on their website.

The small Arion features an S35VN blade and handsome titanium scales. The two full-size models also offer a lot to love. One boasts a DLC coated black steel blade and both of them are finished with Olive Drab Micarta scales.

What makes these two Arion models noteworthy is the fact that they offer AR-RPM9 stainless steel blades. This is the CPM steel that made the CJRB Maileah an instant fan favorite. It’s tough, corrosion-resistant, and, wait for it – easy to sharpen in the field, even though it offers great edge retention. On a similar note, White Mountain Knives also offers an exclusive version of that knife mentioned above, the CJRB Maileah, with Coral Micarta scales, also, of course, with AR-RPM9 blade steel.

This is only a small sampling of the many exclusive knife designs offered in the online catalog at WhiteMountainKnives.com. Customers interested in learning more about their pocket knife brands, exclusive products or investigating new releases for upcoming exclusives are encouraged to visit the company website, listed above, or to contact their customer service team directly at WhiteMountainKnives@gmail.com.