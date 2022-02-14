Get The Finest IT Support Services In The UK At Proxar IT Consulting

Sevenoaks, United Kingdom, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Proxar IT Consulting (https://www.proxar.co.uk) is the country’s leading IT support firm, offering a wide range of IT services. They aim to help businesses of different sizes by providing not just an excellent service but also the right one for their specific needs.

One of the services that ProxarITConsulting offers is the Ad-Hoc services support, which is an on-call basis service. It means that the clients can call them the moment they encounter the system issue anytime as their line is open 24/7 for immediate response.

They also offer monitoring services for your IT infrastructures, such as the web, mail, and database services. With this service, the client’s IT systems will be remotely monitored through the standard monitoring process. Once the IT firm detects an anomaly, such as a system breach, they will provide an appropriate response immediately by following the established escalation process for rapid restoration.

What’s more, Proxar IT Consulting also has other IT services suitable for businesses, such as Cloud solutions, IT security, and IT project management. They offer different support packages as well since a lot of times clients want multiple services for their business. For instance, they have Platinum IT support contract packages, which cover monthly server and desktop housekeeping. In this package, clients also enjoy a 1-hour response time. Plus, they can have up to 5 days of on-site engineer visits a week.

With its high-quality services, the company has garnered a great reputation. One of their many satisfied clients even left them a 5-star rating with a review, saying: “The team at Proxar are always quick to resolve any issues I have encountered, and always with a clear concise explanation”.

Aside from their IT support UK services, Proxar IT Consulting also offers a wide array of IT hardware products, such as firewalls, switches, routers, wireless network devices, servers, and many more! For interested parties, they can check out https://www.proxar.co.uk to know more about their products and services.

About Proxar IT Consulting

Proxar IT Consulting is a leading provider of IT solutions and services. The company offers comprehensive IT solutions and services focused on network design, migration, and management. The team also holds certificates from vendors, such as Cisco, Red Hat, and ITIL. Also, they are trained to design, implement or support great solutions for small businesses. They have offices in London as well as in Sevenoaks. For enquiries, you can fill out the company’s contact form at https://www.proxar.co.uk/contact-us/. Alternatively, you can also call them at +44 20 3515 5555 or send them an email at sales@proxar.co.uk.