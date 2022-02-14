Flanges Manufacturer in India

Mumbai, India, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — A Flange is an external or internal protruded ridge, lip, or rim that serves to increase strength (as the flange of an iron beam such as an I-beam or a T-beam); for easy attachment/transfer of contact force with another object (as the flange on the end of a pipe, steam cylinder, etc., or on the lens mount of a camera); or for stabilizing and guiding the movements of a machine or its parts (as the inside flange of a rail car or tram wheel, which keep the wheels from running off the rails). The term “flange” is also applied to a tool that is used to create flanges.

Stainless steel and carbon steel flanges are utilized in a variety of sectors and applications, including the mechanical, chemical, and petrochemical industries. According to the design requirements and application, each Steel Flange has a distinct capacity to form diverse applications. Other sorts of flanges are utilized in a variety of applications, with specific goals in mind

Flanges Specifications, Size, Standards

A105 Flange Size Chart: 1/2″ (15 NB) to 48″ (1200NB) DN10~DN5000

CS IS 2062 Flange Standards: ANSI/ASME B16.5, B16.47 Series A & B, B16.48, BS4504, BS 10, EN-1092, DIN, ANSI Flanges, ASME Flanges, BS Flanges, DIN Flanges, EN Flanges, GOST Flange, ASME/ANSI B16.5/16.36/16.47A/16.47B, MSS S44, ISO70051, JISB2220, BS1560-3.1, API7S-15, API7S-43, API605, EN1092

Carbon Steel IS 2062 Flange Pressure Rating ANSI: Class 150 LBS, 300 LBS, 600 LBS, 900 LBS, 1500 LBS, 2500 LBS

ASTM 105 Carbon Steel Flanges Pressure Calculation in DIN: 6Bar 10Bar 16Bar 25Bar 40Bar / PN6 PN10 PN16 PN25 PN40, PN64

ASME SA 105 IS 2062 Flange: 5K, 10 K, 16 K 20 K, 30 K, 40 K, 63 K

ASME SA105 IS 2062 CS Flange UNI: 6Bar 10Bar 16Bar 25Bar 40Bar

A105 IS 2062 Flange EN: 6Bar 10Bar 16Bar 25Bar 40Bar

Coating: Oil Black Paint, Anti-rust Paint, Zinc Plated, Yellow Transparent, Cold and Hot Dip Galvanized

ASME SA105 Carbon Steel IS 2062 Flange Production technique: Forged, Heat treated and machined

Special design: As per your drawing AS, ANSI, BS, DIN and JIS15 NB (1/2″) to 200 NB (8″)Equal and Reducing Configurations

ASME SA105 Carbon Steel IS 2062 Flange Test: Direct-reading Spectrograph, Hydrostatic testing machine, X-ray detector, UI trasonic flaw detector, Magnetic particle detector

ASTM A105 Carbon Steel IS 2062 Flange Equipment: Press machine, Bending machine, Pushing Machine, electric bevelling machine, Sand-blasting machine etc

Carbon Steel IS 2062 Flange Origin: Indian / West Europe / Japan / USA / Korean

