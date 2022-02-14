Carbon Steel Flanges of the Highest Quality

Posted on 2022-02-14 by in Industrial // 0 Comments

Best Carbon Steel Flanges Manufacturer

Mumbai, India, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — METALICA FORGING INC. is one of the leading Carbon Steel Flanges Manufacturer in India. Our products are expertly engineered using the most advanced processes available. CS flanges have some outstanding characteristics like Wear resistance, Resistance to plastic deformation, Chipping resistance, Good machinability and grind ability, Good Fabric ability, Strong & Tough Construction, Durable, Resistant to plastic deformation, Durable, High tensile strength, etc.

Carbon Steel flanges are designed under the supervision of skilled craftspeople using only the highest quality materials. We offer these products in a variety of specifications to meet the diverse needs of our clients. METALICA FORGING INC. is also one of the leading Carbon Steel Flanges Manufacturer and Supplier in Mumbai MIDC, Gujarat GIDC, India.

Specification of Carbon Steel Flange

Under the supervision of our competent specialists, we manufacture high-quality Carbon Steel Flanges in a variety of materials and grades. Flanges are available in a wide range of sizes, grades, forms, diameters, and thicknesses ASTM A105 / ASME SA105

Standard

 

ANSI Flanges, ASME Flanges, BS Flanges, DIN Flanges, EN Flanges, etc.

Size

1/2″NB TO 60″NB

 

Class

150#, 300#, 600#, 900#, 1500#, 2500#, PN6, PN10, PN16, PN25, PN40, PN64 etc.

 

Face Type

 

Flate Face (FF), Raised Face (RF), Ring Type Joint (RTJ)

Dimension Standard

ANSI B16.5, ANSI B16.47 Series A & B, MSS SP44, ASA, API-605, AWWA, Custom Drawings

Different Types of Flange

Express Press Release Distribution