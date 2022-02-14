MicroDuino offers the best STEM Coding Kits

Westlake village, CA, USA, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Technology and innovation are the two keys to the future of this world. The STEM Coding Kits from MicroDuino help kids learn to code. The company offers Arduino Compatible Kits at affordable prices on its website.

MicroDuino’s series of coding kits, are developed to engage learners in interactive learning. Products like the cube car, quadcopter, Wi-Fi weather station help beginners learn assembly and coding. Advanced kits like the Itty Bitty Buggy and Itty Bitty City offer ample options for kids to create and code freely.

A spokesperson of the firm stated, “Arduino is a global open-source language used by hobbyists, developers, and designers. We repurposed it to educate the young minds of tomorrow. Kids are creative, and they should get a chance to invent freely!” These kits make the use of simple drag-and-drop modules that enable kids to learn to code quickly.

MicroDuino’s website has stellar STEM coding kits for children. Check out the different STEM products available. Select one that fits your child’s needs the best today! You’ll find them for quite affordable prices too!

About the Company

MicroDuino is a global manufacturer, designer, developer, and seller of stackable electronic building blocks. They also sell components related to STEM products. The company aims to incorporate project-based learning through its products. They urge educators and parents, to use STEM products for enhancing cognitive development and fuelling the creativity of young minds!

Contact Information:

Phone: 818-900-0804

Email: sales@microduinoinc.com / support@microduinoinc.com

Website: https://www.microduinoinc.com/contact/