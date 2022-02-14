Mrigendra Bharti is an Indian Music Producer and Director

2022-02-14

Mumbai, India, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Mrigendra Bharti is an Indian Music Producer and Director, he has made a new beginning in this industry. Mrigendra Bharti started his carrer in Music Industry, He has launched his own new music and film production company named Croma Music Series.

He has a lot of pleasure in app development and web development, That’s why he thought of making his own music streaming platform and OTT platform. Their team is doing the work of making it Mrigendra has given this information by tweet.

Mrigendra will come with a very big project, its information has been received through the official website of his company.

