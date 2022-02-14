Noel Deyzel Is Making TikTok and YouTube Channels All Rocked Up With His Videos

Noel Deyzel, the country’s most recognized bodybuilder, has overtaken all other South African YouTube channels with his popularity on TikTok and YouTube.

Noel Deyzel, a competitive bodybuilder and co-owner of Ryse Supplement, is on a mission to raise fitness awareness and encourage people to lead healthier lives. The South African-born TikTok celebrity, YouTuber, entrepreneur, and social media influencer renowned for creating fitness and health videos on many social media platforms has more than 6.9 million followers on social media.

A year ago, he began uploading videos to his channel, which he launched in 2008. According to his channel profile, almost a decade has been spent in the fitness industry. Consequently, films about fitness, such as motivating and instructive ones, as well as those about healthy living, have become more popular. When he became famous on TikTok, his channel didn’t get as much attention as his other endeavors, such as his music. Before the introduction of YouTube shorts, he started posting short films to his channel, and they were instantly renowned. It’s estimated that more than 230 million people have viewed his videos on YouTube.

According to Noel Deyzel’s answer to a comment request, “I used to be the punchline of all jokes since I was regularly insulted for being tall and thin.” When I was only 21 years old, I chose to become a bodybuilder. Yes, working out has altered my life, and now it’s my goal as a personal trainer to assist you to do the same.”

His commercial acumen has made him a social media celebrity, and he has a large following. Sponsorships and self-employment are the mainstays of his financial resources.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMp-0bU-PA7BNNR-zIvEydA where he posts fitness tips, workout routines, and comedy videos.

For more information, please visit https://www.deyzelindustries.co.za

