Plutas Trading honours Bentley Emirates Silver Cup 2022 winners

High-end, luxury brands Teami, Valeur Absolue and Margy’s Monte Carlo presented as fitting gifts to winners of the prestigious ‘Sport of Kings’ event

DUBAI, UAE, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Plutas Trading DMCC, exclusive distributors and brand partners of globally-renowned high-end, luxury wellness, fragrance, and skincare brands, paid tribute to this year’s winners of the Bentley Emirates Silver Cup 2022 as the Gift Sponsor of the highly competitive polo event.

During the awarding ceremonies, all members of the teams that made it to the finals of the Hildon Cup and the Bentley Emirates Silver Cup were presented with valuable gift packages comprising products from some of the world’s finest and most luxurious wellness, fragrance and skincare brands such as Teami, Valeur Absolue and Margy’s Monte Carlo.

“Plutas is truly honoured to be part of this prestigious event,” said Vanessa Douglas, Plutas Trading CEO who also personally handed over the gift packages to the winners of the tournament. “We sincerely thank the organisers for providing us the opportunity to congratulate all the champions of this tournament and reward them with valuable gifts for their well-deserved win. With Plutas’ brand persona as the epitome of luxury, elegance and style, our products which include some of the world’s finest and most luxurious wellness, fragrance and skincare brands are indeed a perfect fit for the champions of this ‘Sport of Kings’.”

As part of its partnership and commitment to the Dubai Polo Gold Cup organisation, Plutas will also be the Gift Sponsor of the upcoming Gold Cup, happening from 14 February to 5 March at the Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club.

-Ends-

For further media enquiries, please contact:

Albert Alba

PR & Marketing Manager

Plutas Trading DMCC

Mobile: +971 56 410 2332

Email: albert@plutastrading.com

About Plutas Trading DMCC

Plutas Trading DMCC was established in 2018 by Vanessa Douglas in Dubai to provide a niche luxury exclusive distribution and representation platform. Such platform is aimed at empowering global luxury brands to enter the market, tap into its huge business opportunities and realize their growth aspirations in this part of the world. In its quest for new, exciting and strategic business partners, as well as to nurture and preserve its distinct brand identity as the epitome of luxury, Plutas carefully selects the brands it works and partners with. Apart from possessing a genuine brand persona of luxury, elegance and style, these brands must be aligned with Plutas’ primary business objective of bringing only the best, the finest and most luxurious experiences to consumers. To date, with its unmatched expertise and niche services in brand marketing, sales, e-commerce, logistics and distribution, Plutas is the exclusive distributor and representative of luxury health, wellness, beauty and fragrance brands such as Teami, Margy’s Monte Carlo, Elline and Valeur Absolue.

About Teami

Teami was created in 2013 by Adi Arezzini. Driven by her digestive and gut health issues, she searched for a natural solution and found her answer in the holistic world of teas and herbs. From tea blends crafted and sourced from organic, premium and hand-selected tea leaves, Teami has since grown and expanded into wellness (supplements) and skincare products to support the many facets of health using only all-natural, plant-based quality ingredients.

About Margy’s Monte Carlo

Margy’s Monte Carlo is a Swiss luxury skincare brand founded by Margie Lombard, a world-renowned and famed beauty expert in skincare. Having opened her first spa in Monte-Carlo back in 1988, this started a concept that became an instant results-driven anti-aging program, which attracted the most glitzy and glamorous clientele of Monaco and those in the know worldwide. Today, Margy’s Monte Carlo products consist of powerful, revolutionary ingredients combined with advanced therapy techniques to deliver enviable results that help slow the process of time.

About Valeur Absolue

Valeur Absolue was created by by Bénédicte Foucart, founder and CEO of the brand. Featuring a collection of semi-precious stone-infused perfumes, Valeur Absolue is hand-made in Grasse, France, the epicenter of fine perfumery. In collaboration with aromachologists, lithotherapists, neuroscientists and exceptional perfumers, Valeur Absolue has been formulated using carefully selected raw materials that contain a very high percentage of ingredients from natural origins and are known for their positive virtues on human psychology. Its semi-precious stones, which are pure treasures of nature, are carefully sourced and inserted by hand into each bottle to evoke a strong sense of positive energy.

About Dubai Polo Gold Cup

The Dubai Polo Gold Cup organization was founded in 2009 by Mohammed Al Habtoor, patron of the Habtoor Polo team. The Dubai Polo Gold Cup Series is comprised of five tournaments namely the Silver Cup, Polo Masters Cup, IFZA Gold Cup (Dubai Open), Dubai Challenge Cup and Dubai Cup. The Series has one tournament out of only five tournaments in the world played in the WPT Championship Cup category, on a par with world-class events held in Argentina, Spain, United Kingdom and the United

States.

Website: http://dubaipologoldcup.com/

About Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club

The Al Habtoor Polo Resort & Club is the home ground for the Dubai Polo Gold Cup Series and plays host to various international-standard polo tournaments throughout the year. The state-of-the-art polo and equestrian community is devoted to equine sports with the Al Habtoor Polo Resort at its centerpiece. Set in more than six million square feet of land, the Al Habtoor Polo Resort & Club consists of 122 villas for lease, branded luxury homes, four polo fields, a riding school with show jumping and dressage arenas and 520 modern stables.

Website: https://alhabtoorpoloresortandclub.com/