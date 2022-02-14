The fireplace technician offers an indoor fireplace and outdoor fireplaces to sort out your summers

Auckland, NZ, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ —The fireplace technician offers the highest quality of custom-built wood fireplaces. The company sells and installs various solid fuel and gas heaters and provides professional chimney and flue cleaning in New Zealand.

The Fireplace Technician has industry experience of over 50 years in providing professional chimney and flue cleaning service and custom built in the South Auckland area. The company offers a wide range of designs and services specifically for your needs. The Fireplace Technician deal in the sale and installation of indoor and outdoor fireplaces. They also offer professional chimney cleaning services. They provide all types of solid fuel and gas heaters. You can even choose the services such as custom design, indoor design, and outdoor design.

The company offers an indoor fireplace and outdoor fireplaces. Hence you can sort out the heating over the summer months and cold during the winters, so you aren’t left in the cold in winter. New Zealand’s climate can be unpredictable, and the weather can be unseasonably warm or cold across the year. So, if you feel the cold more than most, then why not keep the central heating on? They offer gas and wood-burning options to provide you with the best fit for your home. These custom-designed fireplaces are tailor -made to suit you and your space.

If you want peace of mind and want to leave the hard work of servicing and maintaining your fireplace in the capable hands of a professional, contact The Fireplace Technician. Visit their website at https://www.thefireplacetechnician.co.nz/, mail to firetech222@gmail.com, or call 080 024 324 to receive a no-obligation quotation.

About The Company:

The Fireplace Technician is a leading fireplace maintenance and service provider in the greater South Auckland area with 30 years of working experience in Auckland and a total of 50 years of working experience in the industry. The Fireplace Technician deal in sale and installation of indoor and outdoor fireplaces and also offer professional chimney cleaning services. They also provide all types of solid fuel and gas heaters – as well as provide professional chimney and flue cleaning, replacement flue systems, repairs, tiling, hearths, and fire surrounds.