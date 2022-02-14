Disctopia makes Music Distribution even easier for the next Generation Creators

Charlotte, NC, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Disctopia being Curators of Creatives own music distribution service specially made for social video creators, making it even simpler for them to distribute, promote and manage their music or content over platforms like; Youtube, Tiktok, Twitch and even diverse range of Indie Creators Music Apps and that too with a proper license. However, for several creators that are platform first, formal music distribution may be a second step and has traditionally been prevalent with troubles or issues, from obstacles such as copyright claims and strikes to high costs once the final distribution fees get tallied.

Managing Director – Disctopia is a platform that aims for becoming one of the best global Music and Podcast Hosting platforms for podcasters as well as independent content creators residing in different areas throughout the world. Our platform comprises efficient services and adds genuine value to the digital marketplace globally all by acting non-exclusively. We here at Disctopia offer flexibility in decision making to all the podcasters, distributors, labels as well as independent artists too.

Marketing Head- Here at Disctopia we have software that is truly brilliant in working and hence it provides effective results when usage is done up to the mark. Disctopia has a licensed, artist-friendly fee structure, customer services, backend help, and customer service keeps on customizing the services within the platform. Being the leading business media brand, Disctopia also has a responsibility to ensure that a better experience and content is provided to the users over our dignified platform that reflects diversity between audiences that we serve and we are always working over it.

About Disctopia

Disctopia is one of the best podcast recordings and music distribution platforms having total transparency with users regarding terms and conditions. Here at Disctopia podcasters and several other content creators are served and paid the highest according to per stream whether it’s and song, podcast or anything else classified under streams. Disctopia makes music distribution even easier and more effective for next-generation creators and also provides them with high-end services to distribute, promote and manage the content distributed by them.

