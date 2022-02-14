Calibre Academy Meets the Changing Needs of Students and Parents

Surprise, Arizona, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Calibre Academy is pleased to announce they are uniquely positioned to meet the ever-changing needs of students and their parents. The school is an A-rated public charter school that provides in-person, hybrid, and virtual instruction options for elementary and middle school students to ensure everyone has access to the education they deserve.

When parents enroll their children in Calibre Academy, they can choose between the various options, including in-person education, hybrid options, and online learning models to suit their unique needs and preferences. Many other public and charter schools have let students fall behind with the ever-changing school environment. With the options available at Calibre Academy, children and parents get the support they need to get the education they deserve with a model that best fits their learning style and preferences. They are dedicated to inspiring children to develop a love of learning that takes them through their lives.

Anyone interested in learning about the various education models available for elementary and middle school students can find out more by visiting the Calibre Academy website or by calling 623-556-2179.

About Calibre Academy: Calibre Academy is a public charter school with an A rating that offers in-person, online, and hybrid education options for elementary and middle school students. Their goal is to provide students and parents with the flexibility they need to get the education they deserve. Their teachers and staff are dedicated to instilling a love of learning and encouraging students to thrive in the school environment.

Company: Calibre Academy

Contact: Rebeca Venegas, Principle

Address: 15688 W. Acoma Rd.

City: Surprise

State: AZ

Zipcode: 85379

Telephone number: 623-556-2179

Email address: info@calibreacademy.com