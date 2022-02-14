Megrisoft Is Celebrating 30 Years Of Excellence And Growth In IT

Chandigarh, India, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Megri Soft Limited (BSE, MSE: MEGRISOFT) is a prominent IT industry with headquarters in Chandigarh, India, and a subsidiary in the United Kingdom and offices in the United States and Canada and listed on the Capital market with BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSE), provides the best online design, development, applications, and digital marketing solutions; stated that the firm is celebrating 30 years of success and wonderful new beginnings.

MegriSoft Limited is an award-winning digital marketing agency that provides the best online design, development, applications, and digital marketing solutions to businesses worldwide. It was founded on Feb 5, 1992, by Mohnesh Kohli with a vision to provide IT services to the global market and businesses with the best online marketing solutions. Since then, Megrisoft has been growing rapidly a rapid pace. Megrisoft is now one of the leading IT companies that deliver accurate, unbiased results in the areas of branding, digital marketing, web design and development, mobile apps, social media management and analytics.

The company’s headquarters are in India, but it also has offices in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada. The organisation has a fantastic team of competent specialists that handle business with honesty and sincerity. The team works in a fantastic environment and focuses on web development and digital marketing.

Founder, Mr Mohnesh Kohli, stated, “We have accomplished this milestone via the hard work and devotion of our workers, as well as our relationship with customers that runs across the whole business.” We have devoted 30 years of innovation and success efficiency to serve our customers, networking partners, and employees for playing such a vital role in Megrisoft’s growth. Throughout 2022, we will look back at where we started, what we have accomplished, and what our future objectives are. And today, we’re inviting all of our employees and their families to a fun-filled day to celebrate our milestone.”

Aprajita Kohli, Director of Megrisoft, added on the company’s 30th anniversary, saying “We are thrilled to celebrate this fantastic achievement with our outsourced partners in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and Canada who have worked with Megrisoft over the last two decades.”

About Megrisoft

Megri Soft Limited, headquartered in Chandigarh, is a multinational information technology services and consulting firm that provides next-generation digital services and consulting, such as web design, development, e-commerce, mobile applications, cloud computing, applications, digital marketing solutions, and SaaS Projects. Megri Soft Limited is an Indian publicly traded corporation. The shares are traded on the BSE (known as the Bombay Stock Exchange) and the Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSE).

Megrisoft’s Future Goals

Megrisoft is well-known for its people, knowledge, and extensive network throughout IT industries, as well as web development and marketing technology. The firm intends to increase its staff in India and internationally with its new location in IT Park, Mohali, India. We believe in improving and transforming new enterprises, as well as assisting them in growing in the field of Digital Marketing.

Media Contacts

Ritu Singh

pr@megrisoft.com

+91-172-2631550