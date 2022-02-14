Auto Accident Physical Therapy Davie can Help You Recover Better

Posted on 2022-02-14

Davie, Florida, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ —Millions of car accidents result in injury. These injuries from accidents can vary from concussions to muscle soreness or back pain or whiplash. Auto accident physical therapy Davie helps in recovering from whiplash, concussion, neck pain, or back pain.

Now, let’s take a look at the top benefits of getting physical therapy after an accident.

  1. Helps with the Recovery Process

Advanced physical therapy Davie includes a thorough diagnosis and evaluation of injury before starting the treatment to formulate the best plan for the patient. In a majority of the cases, patients need to be educated about the process. They need to be encouraged about what they might feel and what is normal for the healing process.

The goals of patient recovery through physical therapy are-

  • Improved sensation
  • Improved range of motion
  • Decreased pain
  • Improved balanced
  • Normalize gait
  • Improves strength

 

  1.  Avoid Long-Term Damage

As already mentioned, car accidents might lead to long-term damage. If you start with immediate physical therapy, you can decrease the physical, as well as psychological effects that trouble patients. It can also decrease the total visits you need to recover from the injury. The sooner you seek physical therapy, the faster you can recover.  This also means you can get back to your normal daily lives much sooner.

Physical therapy will help in reducing the risk of any secondary injury, such as strains, tears, or falls, as the therapists evaluate the risk for such events and address them.

  1.  Reduces Pain

With the growing opioid epidemic, pain medication and dependence on pain medication have become a real concern for patients after sustaining an auto injury.

A physical therapist doesn’t prescribe medications rather they prescribe exercises, manual therapies, and stretching to avoid unnecessary use of pain medications.

  1.  Gain Mobility

When someone is in pain, they don’t like moving. A physical therapist will know that avoiding movement is a natural response of a patient to pain. But with an auto accident physical therapy Davie, you can regain joint and tissue mobility. Gentle mobility helps in reducing pain by enhancing blood perfusion that carries nutrients to the healing tissues. Gaining mobility will also improve your mobility.

Express Press Release Distribution