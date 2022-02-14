ironing service abu dhabi

Abu Dhabi, UAE, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Asfar laundry is a fully owned subsidiary of Bin Moosa Group. The dry-cleaning services are provided with free pickup and delivery services for domestic and commercial customers. We regularly work for many hotels, hospitals, offices, and institutes to give a clean outlook to the linen, carpeting, and curtains. Even the garments are treated with utmost care to give them a new look. We follow localized and international regulations for maintaining the highest levels of business integrity. Our specialized steam-pressing technology gives a shine and elegance to the garments.

Asfar Laundry Services offer the best laundry and dry-cleaning service provider in Abu Dhabi, UAE. We work for complete washing, pressing, dry-cleaning, carpet cleaning, and curtain cleaning services. Our laundry cleaning and care services are available for commercial or residential purposes. Our company works professionally with the high-end machinery and the global values. We assure to render the most promising services to the people of Abu Dhabi by working flawlessly for dry cleaning concepts.