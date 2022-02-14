Foaming Masterbatch Manufacturers In India

Mumbai, India, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Nowadays, plastic products are more extensively used in various industries. In order to eradicate the pollution caused by dust production and improve the production environment in the plastic processing process, Foaming Masterbatch are more and more favoured by users. Blend colours has developed specific foaming agent masterbatches that have excellent beginning and compatibility with planned polymer systems. Foaming agents are the additives which evolve gas through chemical reactions or through thermal putrefaction.

Foaming is not new. It is used extensively in building components, home and garden furniture and stuff and more recently in automotive interior parts, to reduce weight and raw material use.  Being the quality Manufacturers of Masterbatch for Water Tanks, Blend colours have developed a foaming agent masterbatch based on an Exothermic blowing agent.

Benefits of Foaming Masterbatch

  • Weight reduction
  • Savings in raw materials
  • Improved flow characteristics
  • Prevention of shrinkage
  • Less downtime
  • Savings in energy
  • Reduction in cycle time

Blend colours are leading Foaming Masterbatch Manufacturers in India

