Multi-Talented Musician Joe Piket Wins The Long Island Entertainer of The Year Award for A Second Consecutive Year

Long Island, NY, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — For the second year in a row, Long Island, New York songwriter/multi-instrumentalist/vocalist Joe Piket has won the prestigious Long Island Entertainer of the year award in the piano entertainer category.

Piket has been described as “a more edgy Billy Joel” and “the Bruce Springsteen of Long Island” by music critics. Rave reviews for Joe’s CDs have appeared in Newsday, Good Times, Island Ear, Aural Fix, and other print publications, as well as hundreds of online publications.

Joe has worked with such diverse artists as Chuck Berry, Leon Russell, Jason Bonham, Dee Snider, Johnny Maestro, Renaissance, Alive and Kicking, Richie Cannata, Randy Jackson, and even TV personality/performer “Uncle” Floyd Vivino.

Joe’s first prolonged success came as frontman/composer for Joe Piket and the Storm, but more recently as a solo artist, Piket has released the acclaimed CD’s “EVERYTHING IS DIFFERENT” and “SONGWRITER, VOLUME 1”, as well as several music videos.

Joe’s music and videos, interviews, reviews, and fan comments can be viewed by googling JOE PIKET and YouTube, Instagram, Spotify, and many other platforms.

It’s rare to hear musical artists capable of covering a wide variety of sounds. Joe Piket has kept his options open. He is an original musician in Every way.

