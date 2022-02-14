Colonel Clean LLC – Provides Power and Pressure Washing in Staten Island, NY to Increase Property Curb Appeal

Staten Island, NY, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Colonel Clean LLC is the best pressure washing & soft wash specialist that provides a wide range of washing services for residential and commercial properties. The company has also gained a reputation for providing premier residential and commercial pressure washing services. They have been in the pressure washing business for over 2 decades. They provide high-quality residential and commercial washing services for gutter cleaning, roof washing, patio washing, equipment washing, fleet washing, storefront washing, driveway cleaning, and many others t reasonable prices. To know more about Colonel Clean LLC and its comprehensive range of cleaning services, please visit: https://colonelclean.com/



There are facets of any home exterior that may need a little work. When we look at gardens, we can see that dirt and grime can gather on fencing, walls, curbs, and mildew and mold around window sills and this is somewhat something that a pressure washer can eliminate immediately. Colonel Clean LLC is one of the leading companies that provide soft wash and pressure washing in Staten Island, NY for both commercial and residential properties. They are able to provide high-pressure and soft wash with the highest quality services. They combine state-of-the-art equipment and top-tier training with the services people would expect from a business, all with competitive prices. Whether it’s a commercial property or residential property, they have a team of experienced and reliable employees who share in the satisfaction of a job well done.

Colonel Clean LLC is a quality power and pressure washing professional that treat their customer’s home like their own home and business. Whether it be residential or commercial, the cleaning services that they provide are what separates them from their competition. Their team of pressure washing specialists is proud to say that they enjoy going above and beyond for their neighbors in Staten Island and beyond. They are not only committed to providing new clients with quality service and complete satisfaction but, they are equally committed to maintaining and nourishing the value of their existing clients’ properties on an ongoing basis. They have experience, expertise, and equipment to make people’s property feel and look new again, without harming the environment.

Colonel Clean LLC is known as one of the top power and pressure washing service providers. The owner of the firm Dennis Malagna – a lifelong Staten Island resident and a self-proclaimed dirt buster – started Colonel Clean Pressure Washing & Maintenance systems. Previously, he worked for UPS and owned a Gourmet Italian Food Store. He enjoys being outdoors, meeting individuals and has earned the nickname “Robin Hood” for always helping & doing for others. Dennis’ mission is to continue helping homeowners, businesses, and managers keep their properties clean – all year round! They offer an exclusive array of additional services aside from pressure washing.

(917) 535-1639

113 Jefferson Avenue Staten Island, NY 10306

www.colonelclean.com