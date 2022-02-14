8 Things To Remember After A Laser Hair Removal Session

London, UK, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Less painful, long-term effectiveness. These are just some of the perks of opting for laser hair removal in Hammersmith. In this technique, a special device is used to target the hair’s melanin (the one responsible for giving colour to our skin and hair). As in any other treatment or beautification procedure, this requires thorough aftercare.

Soon to undergo laser hair removal? Here are eight things to remember after your session.

Apply a cold compress. After this treatment, it’s only natural to experience pain and temporary swelling in the treated areas. To help ease these inconveniences, you should wet a soft washcloth with cold water and apply it onto the concerned portions of your skin.

Apply prescribed cream. You will also be given a steroid cream to alleviate feelings of discomfort. Make sure to only apply it as directed by your physician. You may also be instructed to take anti-inflammatory medications. Clinics that offer laser hair removal and laser vein removal in Hammersmith also advise patients to avoid applying lotions with fragrances to prevent provoking reactions from the sensitive skin.

Avoid sun exposure. Because your skin will be sensitive after the treatment, it’s also best to limit your direct exposure to the sun and its harmful UV rays for about a month. You should also avoid tanning. If you’re to go outside, always apply sunscreen to the area of treatment.

Avoid taking warm baths. Hot water can cause your skin to burn. So for up to two days after your laser hair removal treatment, you should only take cool showers. You should also void using saunas and hot tubs.

Avoid plucking and waxing. These are methods wherein you’re removing hair by force. Experts recommend you to ditch these options once you’ve undergone laser hair removal. You can, however, resort to shaving.

Exfoliate the treated areas. When exfoliating your skin, make sure to use soft washcloths to gently do so. Harsh exfoliating scrubs can only damage the treated areas. Gentle exfoliation is encouraged to prevent ingrown hair from developing.

Be diligent in attending follow-up appointments. To permanently get rid of unwanted hair, it takes more than one laser hair removal session. You should follow your physician’s advice and attend your follow-up appointment/s.

Don’t be afraid to ask your clinic. Laser hair removal can cause a certain level of pain and discomfort, as with any other aesthetic treatment. If you have any questions about the side effect that you’re experiencing, it’s better to consult your physician right away.

Prima Britannia is one of the premier laser clinics in Hammersmith. With FDA-approved products and cutting-edge laser and aesthetic technology, they deliver top-class treatments for hair, face, and body — for both men and women. From your initial meetings to the procedure proper and aftercare consultations, they provide unmatched expertise and dedication.

Learn more about the leading name laser hair and laser vein removal in Hammersmith: https://www.primabritannia.co.uk. For enquiries, call them on 0208 741 7420 or email them at info@primabritannia.co.uk.

Prima Britannia Laser Clinic is located at 212 King Street Hammersmith London W6 0RA.