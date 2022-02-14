Feel Strong, Glowing and Confident from the Inside Out with Teami Collagen

Sourced exclusively from the scales of sustainable wild-caught codfish, Teami Beauty Butterfly Collagen powder is an abundant source of collagen, which supports the growth of healthy hair, nails and skin.

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — There is a reason why collagen is a widely sought-after ingredient in the wellness and beauty markets. Supplements containing collagen come in the form of pills, powders and creams, giving their users a chance to reclaim their supple and glowing skin, improve bone strength and reduce joint pain.

Scientists have long found out that collagen is one of the most abundant proteins in the body. 80 percent of our skin is made up of collagen. Apart from that, collagen is the main structural protein present in the connective tissue throughout our body, including bones, muscles, tendons and ligaments. However, starting in our 20s, we begin to lose about 1 percent of our body’s natural collagen every year, leading to dry skin, wrinkles, stiffer tendons and ligaments, reduced muscle mass and joint pains.

“As people notice subtle changes in their body due to reduced collagen production, the idea of supplementing collagen becomes a highly appealing option,” says Vanessa Douglas, President, and CEO of Plutas Trading DMCC, Teami’s exclusive distributor across the UAE. “Today, the sale of products and supplements containing premium-select grade collagen are booming in the market, catering to the needs of a large demographic. Teami’s Beauty Butterfly Collagen is one such product that has become a daily favorite in many households.”

Sourced exclusively from the scales of sustainable wild-caught codfish, Teami Beauty Butterfly Collagen powder is an abundant source of collagen. One of the best collagen powders available worldwide, adding 1 scoop of this super formula to your smoothies is sure to support your beauty and wellness endeavors.

Teami Beauty Butterfly Collagen is a unique combination of 3 incredible ingredients, namely NON-GMO wild-caught marine collagen exclusively from fish scales, acai berry, a known antioxidant and butterfly pea flower rich in polyphenols. This collagen supplement is a great source of amino acids, which supports the growth of healthy hair, nails and skin.

“Powders are the most popular collagen supplements because they’re easy to add to smoothies, coffee or even water, ” continues Vanessa. “As Teami Beauty Butterfly Collagen is composed of smaller peptides, it is easily digested and assimilated by your body.”

If you are looking for a trusted collagen supplement with proven results, Teami Beauty Butterfly Collagen powder is sure to be a wonderful addition to your wellness routines. You can now purchase this product from Teami UAE’s official website.