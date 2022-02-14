Here’s Why You Should Go Kayaking On The Thames River In London

London, UK, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Thames River in London is one of the perfect places for all kinds of canoeing and kayaking London activities, including stand-up paddleboarding. If you’re planning to take a trip to London, you may be interested in kayaking. There are several pieces of advice given by the Tideway Code, a concession of navigation practices while on the Thames.

kayaking on the Thames River

When it comes to kayaking on the Thames River, this has definitely become one of the crowd’s favourites for recreational activities. With the Tideway Code in mind, you are allowed to go through Putney Pier and Teddington Lock during the day.

There are several tours that you can join so that you’ll be able to truly enjoy the experience to the fullest. Back of Beyond offers several tours that will ensure this, not to mention how long the list is for kayaking benefits that you’ll get to experience.

Top kayaking benefits

Get close to nature

Kayaking London is the perfect activity if you want to get close to nature. You get to experience the many beautiful sights and sounds that nature has to offer you. A lot of people say that they enjoy kayaking in the Thames River because of how much peace and tranquillity it provides.

A fun activity with friends and family

Kayakers tend to develop a strong bond with each other. If you’re looking to spend time with friends and family, kayaking on the Thames River should be on the top of your list.

It relieves stress

It is without a doubt that any physical activity will help you feel so much better. This is why health experts highly recommend exercising. In addition, there have been studies that show an overall 27% increase in educational, physiological, social, and psychological scores when the participants were exposed to the kayaking program.

It’s versatile and adaptable

It’s versatile and adaptable, perfect for aerobic exercises! By kayaking on the Thames River, you can burn up to 500 calories in just one hour. Consider doing this for 3 to 4 hours and you can lose around 2000 calories. Every body part is utilized when you go kayaking on the Thames River.

Getting onto the Thames River

So, why should you go kayaking London, particularly, in the River Thames? Well, aside from the benefits presented by kayaking, doing it in River Thames lets you enjoy the views of London. You get to go kayaking under very beautiful London bridges, including Battersea Bridge and Albert Bridge.

In addition, in terms of transportation, you can definitely avoid London traffic. You can do all this while learning the fascinating history and culture of London while you’re kayaking on the River Thames. For example; did you know that people in London still fish? This may seem like a rare sight, and it is, but you can see locals fishing right at the centre of London.

