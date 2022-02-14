Citrus Consulting Joins Salt Security Essential Partner Program

By making APIs attack-proof, Salt and its industry-leading API security platform will help Citrus Consulting’s clients drive digital innovation and growth.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Citrus Consulting Services, an information technology consultancy firm serving the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META) region, today announced a strategic partnership with Salt Security, the leading API security company worldwide. As part of the announcement, Citrus Consulting has joined the Salt Security Essential Partner Program, empowering its clients to protect their modern applications and digital transformation initiatives with the industry’s most mature and proven API security platform.

Built on a model of trust, alignment, and growth, the Salt Security Essential Partner Program has been designed to help Salt’s growing network of distributors, channel partners, consultancies, and integrators address escalating API security threats for their global enterprise clients. According to Salt Labs, the Salt Security research team dedicated to API threat research, API-based attacks more than tripled in just six months in 2021.

“The Salt Security team is excited to partner with Citrus Consulting and make our award-winning API Protection Platform available across the META region,” said Sunil Dutt, Director of Channel Sales, EMEA and APAC, Salt Security. “We look forward to working with the Citrus team to solve their clients’ API security challenges, thereby enabling them to focus their time and attention on tomorrow’s business innovation without worrying about API security threats.”

“The Salt team’s API security expertise and extensive enterprise customer experience make them an ideal partner for Citrus Consulting to guarantee our customers’ digital security,” said Sriram Uppalapati, Associate Director, Citrus Consulting. “We always seek to work with the leader in an industry, and being part of the Salt Essential Partner Program will allow us to better understand our clients’ API security challenges and drive new opportunities with the proven, best-in-class solution Salt delivers.”

About the Salt Security Essential Partner Program

Formally unveiled in February 2022, the Salt Security Essential Partner Program strengthens the company’s existing partner strategy by expanding globally into new markets, increasing technical enablement services, and offering additional guidance and specialized support for channel partners.

The flexibility and scale of the Salt Security Essential Program enable its channel partner customers to confidently innovate in spite of accelerating API attacks. In addition, Salt holds the leadership position in technology and customer penetration, making it the ideal choice for channel partners to grow their API security business.

Fortune 500 companies, market disruptors and leading global enterprises across FinServ, FinTech, Retail, and SaaS industries – including Equinix, Finastra, TripActions, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Amway, Armis, and DeinDeal – already rely on and trust Salt Security to manage their API security needs.

Salt takes a unique approach in the industry, with its API Context Engine (ACE) Architecture combining cloud-scale big data with the industry’s only patented machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to secure APIs automatically and continuously. Salt partners can readily show their customers how Salt provides the critical and immediate value of the industry’s leading runtime protection as well as the longer-term value of “shift left” capabilities that identify API vulnerabilities during API development.

For more information on the Salt Security Essential Partner Program, please visit https://salt.security/partners.

To learn more about Salt Security or request a demo, please visit

https://content.salt.security/demo.html.

About Citrus Consulting

We are a strategic technology advisory company offering advanced consulting services for customers looking to implement cutting edge technologies across a range of digital infrastructures. With dedicated teams focusing on multiple service delivery competencies across cybersecurity, cloud native infrastructure, and virtualisation services, we help our customers on their digital transformation journey by offering end-to-end consulting, professional and managed services. Our primary services revolve around helping customer on their cloud and digital transformation roadmaps and ensuring the security of their digital infrastructure. We are an advanced consulting partner with AWS, and have been awarded the Digital Transformation partner for 2021 with VMware and Professional Services Partner for Splunk.

About Salt Security

Salt Security protects the APIs that form the core of every modern application. Its API Protection Platform is the industry’s first patented solution to prevent the next generation of API attacks, using machine learning and AI to automatically and continuously identify and protect APIs. Deployed in minutes, the Salt Security platform learns the granular behavior of a company’s APIs and requires no configuration or customization to pinpoint and block API attackers. Salt Security was founded in 2016 by alumni of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and serial entrepreneur executives in the cybersecurity field and is based in Silicon Valley and Israel. For more information, please visit https://salt.security.

