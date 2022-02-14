Iddins Law Group Changes Its Name for the Next Generation

Kent, Washington, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Iddins Law Group, previously known as Gagley Law Firm, is pleased to announce they have changed their name for the next generation effective in January 2021. The law firm has nearly 40 years of experience serving clients throughout the area with high-quality representation for personal injury, estate planning, probate, and elder law cases.

In January 2021, attorney Dave Gagley, who started the firm in 1982 and partnered with Rob Iddins in 2014, began reducing his hours in preparation to retire. This action led to the law firm changing its name to accurately reflect the change in leadership while continuing to provide clients with the friendly, professional services they have come to expect from the firm. Gagley officially retired in January 2022.

Iddins Law Group prides itself on providing clients with the friendly, reliable representation they need for elder law, estate planning, and personal injury cases. Their team focuses on providing the best experience possible for their clients with a newly renovated office and a conference room that provides snacks and drinks to ensure clients are as comfortable as possible while meeting with one of the firm’s lawyers. Clients can schedule a free 15-minute phone consultation before hiring the law firm for the services they require.

Anyone interested in learning about the name change or the services offered can find out more by visiting the Iddins Law Group website or by calling 1-253-854-1244.

About Iddins Law Group: Iddins Law Group is a full-service law firm providing legal services for personal injury cases, estate planning, probate, and elder law. Their experienced team takes a friendly approach to help their clients successfully navigate these sensitive cases. Their goal is to create the most comfortable environment to ensure their clients get the legal assistance they require with less stress.

Press Release Contact :

Company; Iddins Law Group

Address: 25052 104th Ave SE

City: Kent

State: WA

Zip code: 98030

Telephone number: 1-253-854-1244

Fax number: 1-253-852-4268