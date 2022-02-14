Cerebral Palsy Treatment in Indore

Indore, India, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Cerebral Palsy is a common congenital condition caused by injury to the immature brain that leads to upper motor neuron disease and presents with cognitive and musculoskeletal manifestations of varying severity.

Diagnosis is made clinically with evaluation of developmental milestones, cognitive function, and musculoskeletal abnormalities including spasticity, loss of motor control, and impaired balance.

