Club Foot Treatment in Indore

Indore, India, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Clubfoot describes a range of foot abnormalities usually present at birth (congenital) in which your baby’s foot is twisted out of shape or position. In clubfoot, the tissues connecting the muscles to the bone (tendons) are shorter than usual. Clubfoot is a fairly common birth defect and is usually an isolated problem for an otherwise healthy newborn.

Clubfoot can be mild or severe. About half of children with clubfoot have it in both feet. If your child has clubfoot, it will make it harder to walk normally, so doctors generally recommend treating it soon after birth.

Doctors are usually able to treat clubfoot successfully without surgery, though sometimes children need follow-up surgery later on.

