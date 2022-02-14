Radial Club Hand Treatment in Indore

Radial Club Hand

Radial Club Hand

Indore, India, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Radial longitudinal deficiency is a rare condition that affects the forearm. It is a congenital condition, meaning your baby was born with it, and can affect one or both arms. It is sometimes called radial club hand, radial dysplasia, or radius deficiency.

There are two bones in your baby’s forearm: the ulna, on the outer side of the arm, and the radius, on the inner side. Radial longitudinal deficiency occurs when the radius does not form properly. This causes the wrist to bend toward the thumb side of the forearm.

Radial longitudinal deficiency also affects the soft tissues and flesh of the forearm. The arrangement of muscles and nerves may be unbalanced, and some muscles and nerves may be missing.

https://www.drgauravjain.com/orthopaedic-conditions/paediatric-orthopaedic-condition/radial-club-hand

 

