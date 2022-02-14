JBCH Boasts of the Most Experienced Doctors in Kolkata for Orthopedic Surgeries

Kolkata, India, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — JBCH is a well-known orthopedic clinic in the city. It treats bone and joint-related issues with dedicated care and amazing modern treatment technologies. The clinic is proud to have the best team for treating orthopedic issues. The team of surgeons is experienced as well as qualified with international standards. Along with reliable and experienced doctors who have global exposure, the clinic is equipped with the finest modular operation theatre to offer a supreme treatment experience.

The orthopedic section of JBCH is adorned by a team of extremely talented surgeons who are qualified from international medical institutions. The clinic is being assisted by Dr. Joydeep Banerjee Chowdhury who is a joint replacement specialist. The doctor had his educational life in Edinburgh. The surgeon has years of experience in completing more than 200 joint replacement surgery. Dr. Rajeev Raman is another jewel in the department, who is a successful orthopedic expert and gold medalist as well. Dr. Rajeev Raman is the best person to treat any kind of sports injury. He is experienced in treating trauma issues too.

Apart from these two experienced doctors, JBCH is assisted by more renowned professionals who are dedicated to serving the patients and reliable enough to trust in. To know more about the hospital and the doctors, please visit: https://jbchrpl.com/orthopedic-doctor-saltlake-kolkata/

JBCH (Joint and Bone Care Hospital), is the most renowned orthopedic hospital in Kolkata. Apart from being the best orthopedic care provider, they are renowned for their other significant services, like- sports care, home physio service, and so on. It is equipped with an excellent team and has collaborated with the Sports University of IIT Kharagpur. According to the spokesperson of the company, it is the ultimate place to solve any kind of joint and bone issue. and their service results say it all. Achieving positive responses from their valuable clients is their mission, which they have successfully accomplished and they are trying their best to retain the glory of being the best in the medical industry.

