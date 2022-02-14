Talent Tech Labs Releases The 10th Edition of Their Ecosystem

NEW YORK, USA, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Talent Tech Labs recently released the 10th edition of its Talent Acquisition Technologies Ecosystem. This in-depth and insightful infographic and report help to illustrate the complex and ever-changing landscape of talent acquisition technology and predict future trends in the marketplace.

This comprehensive infographic was designed to provide clarity and insight for practitioners by reflecting on the industry’s latest, most innovative, influential companies and talent technologies. With the launch of its 10th Ecosystem, Talent Tech Labs celebrates a substantial milestone. With today’s intense hiring environment, the insights provided by this Ecosystem will help talent acquisition professionals and talent management leaders to better understand what it takes to attract, hire, and retain top talent.

“We’re proud to celebrate the release of the 10th edition of the ecosystem, which throughout its history has served as a guiding light for practitioners, builders, and technology enablers alike. I don’t know of another artifact in the industry that is as universally leveraged across talent functions for planning, education, and technology strategy.” (David Francis, VP Research)

While it has evolved many times over the last 10 editions, the Ecosystem’s overall structure remains the same. Talent Tech Labs’ 10th Ecosystem reflects the latest changes and adaptations in the Talent Acquisition technology market, illustrating the tremendous shifts that have taken place in the solution offerings that companies use across the sourcing, engagement, selection, and hiring stages of the recruitment process.

As innovation has continued to evolve, there were many changes to the classifications and trackings that Talent Tech Labs put into its Ecosystem for this 10th edition. Some notable developments that are reflected in the Talent Acquisition landscape that Talent Tech Labs released include:

A brand new vertical called Talent Intelligence was revealed and described .

Merging of Bots and the broader segment of Candidate Communication platforms that supports the accelerating adoption of tools enabling better candidate engagement across the hiring process.

Launching a new sub-vertical of Campus and Early Career to reflect increased demand for focus in this critical hiring area.

The increased use and desire for automation and advanced AI tools is widespread, but the most traction has been reviewed in the Match Systems sub-vertical.

“This taxonomy has proven to be extremely durable. At this milestone release, we see how far the arc of innovation has spanned in talent acquisition. Equally notable is that the pace of innovation has not abated. With the insights gained, we see technology users now better equipped to successfully adopt the right solutions to drive ever-increasing improvements in efficiency, candidate experience, and hiring outcomes. ” Brian Delle Donne, President, and Co-Founder

To learn more information about the data and insights revealed in Talent Tech Lab’s 10th Ecosystem, download your own copy here. Talent Tech Labs is committed to helping clients make the right talent technology decisions that are critical to their business’ success. Talent Tech Labs’ clients benefit from on-demand, unlimited access to proprietary research and insights, supplemented with advisory services provided by Talent Tech Labs’ expert analysts. With targeted, actionable insights, our clients are empowered to make complex talent technology decisions quickly and efficiently. Learn how Talent Tech Labs can help with your talent technology initiatives today by clicking here.

Talent Tech Labs is the only vendor-agnostic research and advisory firm solely focused on elevating the state-of-the-art in Recruitment and Talent Acquisition through technology. Talent Tech Labs helps companies continuously innovate and confidently make technology decisions through in-depth research, expert insights, and individualized advisory services. Find out more at www.talenttechlabs.com.

