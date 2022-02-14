FAN EXPO Philadelphia Adds Popular Anime, Animation Guests To Lineup

PHILADELPHIA, USA, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — “My Hero Academia,” “Demon Slayer,” “Dragon Ball Z,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Mulan” are among the popular anime and animation franchises represented as FAN EXPO Philadelphia today announced the addition of 16 amazing voice actors to the event, set for April 8-10 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City Philadelphia. Tickets for the first FAN EXPO Philadelphia are available now at https://fanexpohq.com/fanexpophiladelphia/buy-tickets/.

The talented lineup includes anime stars David Matranga, Justin Briner, Monica Rial, Trina Nishimura and Christopher Sabat (“My Hero Academia”); Zach Aguilar and Bryce Papenbrook (“Demon Slayer”); Sean Schemmel (“Dragon Ball Z”); and Steve Blum (“Cowboy Bebop”) as well as animation standouts Ken Page and Chris Sarandon (“The Nightmare Before Christmas”); Billy West (“Futurama”); Ashley Eckstein (“Star Wars”), Bret Iwan (“Mickey Mouse”); Ming-Na Wen (“Mulan”); and Christina Vee (“Miraculous”). Additional voice talent will likely be added to the roster as the event nears.

They supplement the previously announced initial celebrity lineup which includes Tom Welling, Kristin Kreuk and Michael Rosenbaum of “Smallville”; David Tennant of “Doctor Who”; a cast reunion of the Clerks franchise, including writer/director Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Brian O’Halloran, Trevor Fehrman and Jeff Anderson; and the “Sons of Anarchy” trio of Theo Rossi, Ryan Hurst and Ron Perlman.

FAN EXPO Philadelphia, which was produced as Wizard World Philadelphia from 2001-2019, brings its unique brand of excitement to an event that will feature top celebrities, hundreds of exhibitors, creators and cosplayers as well as compelling programming, meet and greets, special events, kids zones and more. FAN EXPO Philadelphia will feature everything fans have loved about Wizard World Philadelphia with even more all weekend. Executed with the highest level of health and safety measures in place, the show will welcome fans to reunite for a weekend of non-stop programming and special guests.

FAN EXPO Philadelphia will follow official government and local authority guidance as well as any venue or location-specific regulations. For more information on the health and safety measures in place, please visit fanexpophiladelphia.com.

