11 Tips For SUP Beginner To Get You Started On Paddle Boarding Quickly

People who plan to visit Europe would almost always have paddle boarding in London as part of their to-do list. No one can blame them as paddle boarding London is such a fun activity for everyone. Here are 11 tips for SUP beginners!

Take a few lessons first

When it comes to paddleboarding or any kind of water sport, it’s always best to take a few lessons to get the hang of things.

Practice, practice, and practice

Once you’ve learned the basics, practice, practice, and more practice! This will allow you to become more comfortable with your board and your movements.

Learn bracing techniques

Balance is crucial in paddleboarding. You may want to learn a few bracing techniques!

Learn the different paddle boarding London strokes

In addition to bracing techniques, you may also want to learn the different paddle boarding strokes. This will help you with your bracing, steering, turning, and stopping.

Make sure you dress for the temperature

Keep in mind that dressing for the right activity is important. When it comes to paddleboarding, you may also want to dress for the temperatures, which include air and water temperatures.

Don’t forget to check the weather forecast

Stemming from the previous point, in order to dress for the temperatures, you may want to check any important weather forecasts.

Don’t look down – look ahead

Paddle boarding in London can be tough for beginners. Here’s a tip that you may hear often. When you’re on your board, you’ll be tempted to look down. Avoid making this mistake and look ahead as you’ll have better control this way.

Practice climbing back on your paddleboard

One of the many things beginners tend to neglect is your ability to climb back on your board. It’s a lot easier said than done when getting back up!

Know where to stand and how to fall

In fact, if you enroll in classes, you’ll also learn that aside from getting yourself back up on the board, they will also teach you how to fall properly so that you won’t hurt yourself, and how and where to place your feet on the board.

Don’t forget to relax

Here’s something to remember when you’re on your board; make sure to relax. The point of this activity is to enjoy yourself. Don’t think too much if you fall on your first try. Get back up and try again!

Hire a professional

Make sure to hire a professional paddle boarding London instructor. Whether you’re planning to do it on vacation or if you want to pursue a career in watersports, investing in the right person to guide you is a must! Luckily, there’s Back of Beyond to help you acquire all of these health and fitness benefits provided by SUP in London.

Paddle boarding in London is definitely a fun activity for everyone. Back of Beyond can help you jumpstart this adventure with the proper guide and equipment. Call us at +44 (0) 20 805 04051.