Here’s How Laser Pigmentation Removal and Dermal Fillers Boost Your Self-Confidence

Laser Pigmentation Removal

There could be several reasons why some areas in our skin are darker than others. It could be genetics (for instance, having freckles run in the family) or post-trauma pigmentation (or those caused by acne scars or age spots).

While others have learned to embrace and live by this so-called hyperpigmentation, for others, it can cause them to lose confidence in themselves. This is one meaningful reason why clinics offer laser pigmentation Removal in Hammersmith — to be instrumental in helping patients regain their self-esteem.

Laser treatment is one of the most effective and long-lasting solutions to hyperpigmentation. And it has been in use since the mid-1960s. In this procedure, laser devices provide concentrated light to affected areas. These light pulses then break down the skin-colour-determining melanin, which can then be naturally removed from the skin by the patient’s lymphatic system.

Keep in mind, however, that the results are not permanent. From hormones to the very environment where you live, there are different factors that can trigger new hyperpigmentation. The great thing about it is that it’s generally quicker, more effective, and less painful. With a few sessions, you can remove those dark spots and be more confident to (safely) flaunt your skin.

Dermal Fillers

Lines and wrinkles are normal when you age. But their prevalence can be expedited by many other factors, including air pollution, poor diet, and stress. When coupled with a loss of volume, these fine lines and wrinkles can affect one’s self-confidence — they can make you more self-conscious and perceive your image negatively.

There’s a reason why the anti-ageing market continues to grow. And products like derma fillers are consistently in-demand to address what many consider as skin and self-esteem blemishes. Did you know that compared to before, about 65% of women believe that it’s now socially acceptable to use facial fillers to smoothen out lines and wrinkles?

Dermal filler injections are a quick and relatively painless way to achieve smoother skin — in an instant. They’re typically made from hyaluronic acid, which is naturally found in the body, and other safe, biodegradable synthetic materials. They’re designed to reduce the appearance of deep lines, smoothen creases, and even out scars and other irregularities.

Dermal fillers can even be used to achieve fuller cheeks and under-eye areas and plump up thinning or naturally thin lips.

Once these negative attributes are addressed, patients become happier and more satisfied with their outward appearance. This, in turn, is proven to be helpful in having a more positive outlook on life.

