All you need to know about Aluminum Bronze Bar

Aluminium Bronze Bars Specification:

Dimensions- ASTM, ASME and API

Size- 3.17mm to 350mm dia

Tolerance- DIN 671, ASTM A484 & as per customer’s specific requirement.

Finish- Black, Bright, Cold drawn, Polish,Polished, Centreless Ground

Length- 4 to 6 meters, or as customer’s requirements

Form- Aluminium Bronze Bar, Hexagonal Bar

Uses of Aluminium Bronze Bars :

Oil & Gas Industry

Petrochemical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Fertilizers Industry

Construction Industry

Food Industry

Power and Instrumentation Industry and many more.

Additional Information of Aluminium Bronze Bars:-

