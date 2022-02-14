CDE Asia marches towards Net Zero with Miyawaki Technique of Afforestation

Kolkata, India, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Following the Miyawaki technique of forest development, CDE Asia undertook another mass tree plantation drive at NKDA’S Green Verge 6 in Kolkata’s New Town AA III on January 30, 2022. The entire family of CDE Asia was geared up as they steadily marched towards their aim of achieving ‘net zero carbon emission’ by 2030.

From 7 year-olds to 75 year-olds, friends and family, supporters and well-wishers of CDE Asia group participated in enhancing the green cover of Kolkata. This time the plantation exercise was carried out in collaboration with Hari Mitti Foundation and in accordance to a unique method of afforestation called Miyawaki. We planted varied species of indigenous saplings like neem, teak, tamarind, pomegranate, hibiscus, and other supporting species like mango, jasmine, cashew, etc.

“It is a method of growing trees that involves the planting of different native seeds and saplings in the same area to advocate more bio-diversity. The process is supposed to ensure quick and dense growth of native trees and shrubs. No two saplings of the same species are planted together and a distance of 60cm is maintained between each sapling. A multi-layered fashion of planting is observed, starting with a layer of shrubs and ending with a layer of canopy.” said Mr. Suhrid Chandra, Founder Director of Hari Mitti Foundation, while explaining how the Miyawaki method can help transform the face of Indian cities.

Akira Miyawaki, a Japanese botanist and expert on forest ecology, pioneered the Miyawaki method of urban forest development. This method is self-sustaining and the trees and plants help attract fauna like bees and butterflies that are beneficial for the ecosystem.

CDE Asia is thoroughly committed to reducing and offsetting the carbon footprints of its operations. Hari Mitti Foundation, with a vision to build eco-friendly urban plantations and reconnect with the soil, helped take this objective one step ahead.

Sanjay Singh, Director of Sand Grains Foundation expressed, “We are delighted to have Mr. Suhrid Chandra, supporting our efforts to become carbon-neutral and happy to see everyone come together and join us on this noble cause. We truly believe that tree plantation is one of the most pertinent ways to offset carbon emissions, protect the environment and promote sustainable living.”

The implementation of the inaugural tree plantation drive was undertaken by the enthusiastic and dedicated team of Sand Grains Foundation, the CSR arm of CDE Asia.

