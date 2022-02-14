Uses of Haunch in Construction

Kolkata, India, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — A haunch is a type of masonry or brick that is placed on the outside of walls and arches to protect the end and angles from the weather. There are three types: header haunch, middle haunch, and corner haunch. The middle and corner types may overlap with the inner layer to produce a double wall effect.

Haunching was traditionally built up in timber but it can now be constructed using brick or stone as well as metal materials such as aluminum paneling. They act as a continuation of the wall face and are usually secured to the wall with mortar or metal ties. They can be placed in every third or second course and can act as a decorative feature.

Haunching can be found on many buildings including churches, public buildings, towers, and castles. They were first used around the 14th century. They were used to protect the ends of walls, especially those exposed to weather such as buttresses on Cathedral walls, where they could reach heights of 30 meters.

What is the Use of Haunch

A haunch is a section of a chimney, wall, or roof that terminates at the eaves. In many styles of architecture and engineering, the top corners of a roof are often shaped to form ‘haunches’. Haunches are used in order to prevent rainwater from leaving the eave and entering the building. They also provide structural support for their function and aesthetic appeal.

In masonry building techniques such as stonewalling, bricks are laid up in alternate courses with large spacers between each course. The haunch is formed by the large gap between the first and second courses of bricks. They are also very common in brick walling in combination with a tile or slate roof.

The haunch may be masonry, stone, or brick, and may consist of at least one course of masonry no less than the haunch supports the eave on either side and connects it to the end of the gable or other wall.

Haunch in Road Construction

Road construction is a dirty job. Road crews have to deal with all sorts of obstacles, from hefty objects scattered on the roadway to weather conditions that fluctuate from day to day. It’s no wonder that some workers need a hand from time to time. In this blog post, we’ll teach you everything you’ll need to know about haunches in road construction and how they can help your company out on the job site.

Haunches are essentially temporary structures that can be erected at critical points along a roadway. They are often used during the construction of bridges, interchanges, and highways, in order to support the weight of structural materials.

Road construction companies use haunches to provide extra stability while they’re working on a roadway. Since they essentially serve as large beams, these temporary structures add extra support, which can be vital when workers are constructing large highways and interstates.

What is Concrete Haunching

In the construction of pavement, the concrete on which an edge course is bedded is heaped up against the edge course’s outer side (haunched) to bring it near to its upper surface, assisting in its placement.