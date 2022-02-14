Triyam named Best in KLAS in Data Archiving for 2nd Consecutive Year

Lexington, United States, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ —

TRIYAM, a leading provider in healthcare data archival, announced that it is the winner of the 2022 Best in KLAS award in the ‘data archiving’ segment. This is the second consecutive year that Triyam won in this category. Healthcare providers hold the Best in KLAS winners to the highest standards of excellence.

Triyam scored all ‘As’ in the research pillars of culture, loyalty, value, operations, product, and relationship. This achievement proves that Triyam excelled in helping healthcare providers in improving patient care, as explored in the KLAS Research ‘2022 Best in KLAS Awards – Software and Professional Services’ report. In addition, Triyam received the highest score in the ‘Data Archiving’ category! The company will accept the award at the Best in KLAS 2022 Awards Ceremony on March 14 while at HIMSS.

“Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of Best in KLAS should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors.”- Adam Gale, CEO, KLAS.

TRIYAM helps hospitals, clinics, and various healthcare systems archive historical patient data from legacy EHRs, EMRs, patient financial systems, and business systems. This allows them to consolidate data into a less expensive archive, meet compliance regulations, and optimize workflow for processes such as the release of information, continuity of care, A/R wind-down, amongst others.

TRIYAM’s product, Fovea EHR Archive, is not only an ‘active archive’ but also a part of a long-term data management strategy for healthcare facilities that is designed intuitively for ease of use by end-users. Fovea is data agnostic and thus virtually any type of data can be archived in it. In Fovea, end users can login and seamlessly search for data and retrieve, download, and print for Release of Information, continuity of care, and more. Fovea can also store entire relational databases with the ability to write custom reports, run business analytics, and search through unstructured data using AI-powered OCR. After archiving the data into Fovea, the legacy systems can be shut down and decommissioned, eliminating exorbitant licensing and maintenance costs.

“We are proud to be named Best in KLAS in ‘data archiving’ for the second year in a row,” says Triyam Founder and CEO, Sudhakar Mohanraj. “We are honored that our customers selected us again as it reflects not only our superior efforts in improving patient care and delivering robust archival solutions and services for them, but also our consistency in delivering such solutions with high excellence year after year. I thank all our customers for their valuable feedback and congratulate Team Triyam on this accomplishment.”

“This is such an exciting achievement and honor! At Triyam, we promise only what we can deliver and deliver what we promise. Proactive communication and realistic expectations help us provide exactly what our customers need. As a result, it has placed us as Best in KLAS in Data Archiving for the second year in a row. We are grateful to our customers, Team Triyam, and KLAS. I congratulate everyone at Triyam on achieving this renowned distinction! We look forward to continuing to serve our customers with excellence.” – Lisa Williams, VP Business Development

“We are extremely excited about this great achievement of winning Best in KLAS for the second year in a row. At Triyam, we constantly upgrade our product and features to deliver beyond customer expectations. In the past year, we have added new features, interfaced with several new systems, and gained valuable experience. We have been consistently ensuring that our customers are delighted at every stage of the implementation and post-go-live support. We are proud that we’ve met our customers’ needs as reflected through our Best in KLAS achievement, and I congratulate Team Triyam on this accomplishment!” – Veerappan Palaniappan, VP Operations.

About TRIYAM: Triyam is a leading provider of healthcare data management solutions, with a specific focus on legacy data archival and retention. Triyam’s data archival services help hospitals, clinics, and various healthcare facilities to freely archive from one system vendor to another without losing any historical patient data, thus allowing them to decommission legacy systems and save money while meeting compliance requirements. Give them a call at 855 663 2684 or e-mail them at info@triyam.com for free Legacy EHR evaluation. More information about Triyam can be found at www.triyam.com.

About KLAS: KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world’s healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of their research is constantly expanding to best-fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with their payer and provider friends in the industry. Learn more about them at: https://KLASresearch.com