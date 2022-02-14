NEW MUSIC: Keem Fame Rich, Sama Sojah Team Up on “Tetulinda Bidde” – Listen Here!

Kampala, Uganda, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Ugandan singer and digital marketing expert/blogger, Kajoba Hakim better known in the showbiz fraternity as Keem Fame Rich, confirmed how he’s working on a debut album tagged “Home is Home” as in a bid to push Uganda’s promising talents to wider platform.

Off the album, He recently released ‘Paradise’, A massive dancehall song that is still doing nicely in the rotation with more than 5,000 Views on his official YouTube channel.

Keem, who recently celebrated his 1 million followings on Instagram, would thereafter release a second dancehall tune off the yet to be out album.

On the song touted by many music experts as a unique dancehall sound, “Tetulinda Biide”, he employs crooner Sama Sojah’s distinctive voice and songwriting skills thus making it one.

The masterpiece produced by Nexo Kungoma is a fusion of dancehall and a bit of Afro-Pop feel which music lovers, especially lovers of dancehall music would appreciate.

Now affiliated to Team No Sleep, Sama displayed his usual gift as he creates an atmosphere of partying that would keep listeners in a dancing mood.

Here’s “Tetulinda Bidde” by Keem Fame Rich and Sama Sojah: https://youtu.be/MDGCR5SHJ80

