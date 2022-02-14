Mohammed Nawaz Shaikh, NASM certified coach launched his fitness coaching brand

Mumbai, India, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Mohammed Nawaz Shaikh, NASM certified coach with masters in nutritional sciences and a degree in the field of Kinesiology is the mastermind and founder of FITX TRANSFORM, Mumbai. Announcing the launch of their official website on the 15th of November 2021, garnered an instant reputation for sustainable results. A platform that takes fitness, weight loss and nutrition to next level within the first 21 days.

FITX TRANSFORM, Modifying all your tomorrows.

Nawaz Shaikh took the fitness world by storm when he articulated a platform where people from all walks of life came together for a conscious effort to transform through their old struggle to upgrade fitness, lifestyle and health for reasons like age, medical conditions and previously failed goals.

FITX TRANSFORM was birthed together to lift people up above the diversity, age or medical issues to simple help them incarnate their fitness journey. A team with massive knowledge in the field of nutrition and health brought together by a star fitness enthusiast, Nawaz Shaikh, Based on scientific theories of what a healthy nutritional weight loss diet should look like, under the guidance of Nawaz Shaikh (founder), his team curates customized meal plans, targeted weight loss and fitness regimes to achieve weight loss/inch loss based on individual endurance.

Services to chose from:

FITX fat loss program.

FITX muscle-building program.

PCOD weight loss program.

Research-driven weight loss plans, homebound easy meals and a workout plan based on your body’s metamorphic requirements are how Nawaz Shaikh and his team operate to ensure desired results. With over 10,000 transformations worldwide in its inception days, Nawaz Shaikh set the record straight with his brand that nothing can stand in between you and your weight loss journey except your thought process.

Nawaz Shaikh’s reflection of FITX TRANSFORM is to inculcate a tone of knowledge and aesthetic perfection in every client while they adapt to finally achieve their dream body that also tops their health care. FITX TRANSFORM designs a plan that’s just custom made for you bringing you a step closer to overall wellbeing.

Let’s begin this fitness journey while FITX TRANSFORM’s help you break the stereotypes around weight loss with an offer launch of INR 999 within 21days.

For for information about the offer visit: https://nawazfitx.com/

Never too late to transform, Nawaz FITX

Brand Website: https://www.fitxtransform.com/