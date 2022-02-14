CDE Asia Plant installed in Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipality area for C&D Waste Management

Pune, India, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — SSN Innovative Infra LLP, a Pune-based construction company recently commissioned a Construction and Demolition (C&D) Waste processing plant to be installed at the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipality area of the city. This commissioning is the direct outcome of Pune’s drive to implement best practices in eco-friendly waste management across the city and state’s booming construction industry amid rising developmental demands.

With construction waste building up, being dumped haphazardly, and affecting the ecosystem adversely, the future of Pune’s urban development and the environment at large is at peril. According to the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board’s 2019-20 Annual Report on the C&D Rules affected in 2016, less than 1% of the annual C&D waste generated by 384 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Maharashtra is being processed/recycled and the rest is being disposed of as landfill waste.

Having been conferred the responsibility to set up a C&D waste recycling plant after winning the Municipality issued tender, Mr. Yogesh Sant found himself on foreign waters, dealing with the nuances of an industry and technology of which his prior experience gave little assurances. It was at such a juncture that he contacted CDE Asia.

In his words, “My journey with CDE Asia has been an eye-opener. Not only have I gained perspective and understanding of the waste recycling industry, but also come to appreciate their superior and unmatched processing technology that can efficiently process large quantities of waste to produce M-Sand and construction raw materials and be an active agent towards achieving a circular economy. Finally, when I received positive feedback from their operating plants in Thane and Surat, I knew I had made the right decision.”

CDE Asia’s newly installed ReUrban D2100 in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipality has an output capacity of 200 TPD, takes up minimum space, recycles 95% of the water used, and works at 140KWH power at its peak capacity. Equipped with CDE Asia’s cutting-edge wet processing technology, the plant has the ability to convert debris into usable and marketable construction materials such as bricks and manufactured sand of 4 different grades (+20mm, 20mm +8 mm, 8mm +3 mm, 3mm – 0.075 mm) which can again be fed into the growing construction and infrastructure based industries in the municipality and beyond.

CDE Asia is grateful to its client and responsible authorities for the opportunity to take part in Pune’s journey of building greener tomorrows.

====================================================================

Company Name: CDE Asia

Address: Ecospace Business Park Block 4A/Floor 6, Action Area II New Town Rajarhat Kolkata 700 160 India

Phone: +91 33 3029 3800

Fax: +91 33 3029 3802

Url: https://cdeasia.com/

Email: info@cdeasia.com