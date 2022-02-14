Learn About Stainless Steel Strip And Their Types

Stainless Steel Strip Manufacturer, Suppliers & Exporter in India:

Mumbai, India, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Suresh Steel Centre is the leading Stainless Steel Strips Manufacturer, Suppliers & Exporter in India. Stainless Steel Strip/Strap is an austenitic chromium-nickel-manganese stainless steel with electromagnetic properties such as electrical resistivity, magnetic permeability, and electrical conductivity, as well as a high Young’s Modulus of Elasticity.

Hot Rolled Stainless Steel Strips:

Hot Rolled Stainless Steel Strips are made by hot rolling billets or slabs and then cold rolling. These processes improve the mechanical properties of the strip, such as the stiffness coefficient and flexibility. Cold Rolled Stainless Steel Strips are made from annealed and pickled stainless steel that has been cold rolled on polished rolls. Cold rolling requires a number of passes through the mill to achieve the desired thickness.

Hot Rolled Stainless Steel 201 Strip:

Hot Rolled Stainless Steel 304 Strip:

Hot Rolled Stainless Steel 316 Strip:

Stainless Steel Strip Features:

Great Performance

Dimensional Accuracy

Rust Resistance

Purpose specific

Consistent

Durable

