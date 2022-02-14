Chrysalis Care Provides Home Care For Patients and Families With Specific Needs

Bexleyheath, DA, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — There are several benefits that live-in care can provide. Some of these benefits include security, as well as comfort, in living in familiar surroundings, and the maintenance of independence. If you are living with a loved one that requires care and attention, then this will relieve you and your loved one from the burden of domestic chores and give you a more stress-free life.

Other benefits of home care for those with specific needs include:

The ability to eliminate stress, loneliness, and insecurity

To have a consistent companion

To avail of a complete continuity of care

The flexibility to tailor home care services to your specific needs

Having a professional with ample experience in handling various situations

Peace of mind

What is Chrysalis Care?

If you’re looking to experience the endless benefits of home care, then you may be interested in Chrysalis Care. Our services range from home care in Reading, day or night care, live-in care, holiday accommodation, respite care, and emergency care.

At Chrysalis Care, we have a team of fully trained and highly experienced staff. You can definitely trust us in supporting your family and their needs. On the off chance that you or your loved one requires special attention and has specific needs, then we also have experts in their own fields.

With Chrysalis Care, we aim to provide you with care and support independent living at the same time. You can also enjoy home care Reading, social trips, shopping, and constant companionship among others. Aside from home care reading, our staff can also assist in trips to regular appointments.

Day or Night Care

In most live-in care situations, the service should be tailored to your needs. Thus, we offer live-in care (you can choose between day care or night care) that ranges from 1 to 12 hours per day or night.

Holiday Accommodation

As mentioned, Chrysalis Care is about supporting independence, so as part of our all-inclusive service, we also have a holiday accommodation service at a nominal cost to you. Our apartment is located in Tenerife which is open all year round.

There are 2 swimming pools which are closed to the public. You’ll get the privacy that you need during your vacation. In addition, this apartment has 3 bedrooms that can accommodate up to 6 people. It has 2 bathrooms, one of which is an en-suite.

As for entertainment, the apartment has a TV, video, DVD player, radio, and a CD player. The dining area can seat 6 people. The kitchen area is upgraded as well with a fridge and freezer, a washing machine, microwave, electric cooker, toaster, and coffee machine.

Respite Care and Emergency Care

In addition to home care in reading, Chrysalis Care also offers respite and emergency care. We are all about creating a space that our clients are comfortable in. By doing this, we believe that anyone will be able to maintain their health and strength.

If you’d like to learn more about home care in reading or any of these Chrysalis Care services, then call us at 0118 942 9889 or send us an email at office@chrysaliscare.org.