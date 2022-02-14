5 Steps towards your new smile: The future of teeth straightening

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Gone are the days when you hid your smile behind pursed lips. Today, almost everyone who is struggling with some malocclusion is ready to get their teeth straightened out thanks to invisible aligners.

As the global economy mends after the pandemic, the “Invisible orthodontics” market is all set to boom. According to the latest research, the orthodontics market size is set to surpass 21.5 Billion USD by 2030. The 2021 valuation market was valued at 5.99 Billion USD and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% over the next 9 years.

“These staggering numbers apart, there is no doubt as to why orthodontics is the next biggest thing in cosmetic and functional dentistry,” says the spokesperson for Emirates Dental, one of the top dental clinics in Dubai, UAE. “There is a rising awareness regarding dental problems and hygiene that more and more people are coming forward to address malocclusion regardless of their age.”

As the older demographic, especially those in their 30s and 40s are ready to get their teeth straightened out, the popularity of clear aligners has shot up. Invisible aligners have dominated the orthodontics market due to their discrete nature, comfort, and ease of use. As the future of teeth straightening, here are 5 steps you will take to get your perfect smile with invisible aligners-

Your first appointment where your orthodontist will make a primary assessment of the extent of your malocclusion.

Advanced systems are used to generate 3-D images of your teeth derived from the initial mold to design your personalized treatment plan.

A smile preview is offered to get a glimpse of your expected result of a new and improved smile.

Using state-of-the-art technology, uniquely molded trays made from a hypoallergenic and comfortable material are made available for you.

The process will require you to use unique clear aligners for 22 hours a day. The aligner trays will be changed every two weeks to force and fit the regularly adjusted teeth, aligning them.

Most people rarely notice the change their teeth undergo during the treatment period. Gradually, the teeth reach into natural alignment, thereby giving back the beautiful smile and healthy oral functions that you deserve.

If you have been shying away from straightening your teeth, this is the right time. Book your appointment with expert orthodontists at Emirates Dental to get started on your customized clear aligner treatment today.