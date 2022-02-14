Clear Aligners – fastest and most convenient way to straighten teeth

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Misaligned teeth are a common dental issue that many face. This may be especially daunting for teenagers and adults as they feel a general lack of confidence while smiling, all the while struggling with additional functional issues such as gum bleeding and jaw pain. There is no doubt that malocclusion is simply uncomfortable to live with at so many levels.

Even so, many people choose not to get their teeth straightened out due to their dislike for traditional braces. Not only are they uncomfortable, but many people, especially adults find them slightly embarrassing to be seen with, especially at the workplace.

Clear aligners have become a boon for these people who were previously unwilling to get treatment for a malocclusion. “Clear aligners eliminate almost all of the shortcomings of traditional orthodontic treatments,” says the spokesperson for Emirates Dental, one of the best dental clinics in Dubai, UAE. “Customised treatment plans using uniquely molded invisible aligner trays make life so much easier for thousands of patients out there.”

Clear aligners are undoubtedly an excellent alternative for patients looking for a more discreet, comfortable, and easy way to get their teeth straightened. Thanks to the advancement in Dental sciences, clear aligners can address various types of malocclusions seen among the masses.

Made of strong, hypoallergenic plastic, clear aligner treatment relies on a series of invisible dental trays that apply consistent pressure to the teeth when worn, slowly aligning them. Using state-of-the-art 3D technology, dentists create custom-molded aligner trays that fit the patient’s teeth perfectly throughout the treatment. Minute changes are made in the aligner trays to bring the teeth into the right position. Depending upon the degree of malocclusion, the treatment can last anywhere between 6 to 18 months.

What makes clear aligners so popular among the population is their discrete nature and ease of use. The aligners are completely transparent and near invisible to the naked eye, allowing the user to carry on without their daily life without taking a blow to their self-esteem. The aligner trays can also be taken out during meal times and brushing, which ensures better oral hygiene.

The aligners apply gentle and even pressure, unlike traditional metallic braces, making them a comfortable choice for patients. They do not cause any kind of irritations in the patient’s mouth as they are made of smooth plastic and fit the teeth snugly.

If you are one of those people who has been reluctant to get treatment for a malocclusion, clear aligners are for you.