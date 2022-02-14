TGX.04 5G/4G LTE MIMO Antenna from Taoglas Featured in Sense Connect Control by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring an advanced Wi-Fi antenna from Taoglas in the latest edition of Sense Connect Control.

The Taoglas TGX.04 is a 4* 5G/4G MIMO cross-polarized omnidirectional dipole antenna with a wide bandwidth covering all worldwide sub 6GHz cellular bands from 400 to 6000MHz. It uses four dipole antennas to deliver the best possible throughput and quality improvements in transmitting and receiving signal levels, leading to better coverage and performance, especially in urban environments.

The cross polarized antennas’ layout also enhances MIMO performance capabilities, improving signal quality. The robust TGX.04 enclosure is IP67 rated and manufactured from ASA for exceptional mechanical performance, and the bracket is designed to allow for multiple mounting options, including wall or pole or mounting and it is supplied with suction cups to facilitate glass mounting.

The TGX.04 is ideal for a wide range of applications, including agriculture and rural 5G, public safety and first responder, commercial transportation, connected enterprise, and coverage enhancement systems.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

