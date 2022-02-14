Will Requirement for High Temperature Acrylic Coatings Increase from the Automotive Industry : Report Fact.MR

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Epoxy High Temperature Coatings sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Epoxy High Temperature Coatings. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Epoxy High Temperature Coatings Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Epoxy High Temperature Coatings market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Epoxy High Temperature Coatings

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Epoxy High Temperature Coatings, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Epoxy High Temperature Coatings Market.

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including demand, product development, revenue generation, and sales in the high temperature coatings market across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic as well as conservative scenario, taking into account sales during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

High Temperature Coatings Market Segmentation by Category

Application

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Coil Coatings

Petrochemical

Marine

Metal Processing

Stoves & Grills

Other Applications

Resin

Epoxy

Silicone

Polyester

Acrylic

Alkyd

Other Resin Types

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

High temperature coatings are gaining rapid traction since the past decade, owing to their resistance to high-temperature corrosion and oxidation. Other exclusive properties such as flexibility in terms of thickness and composition of coatings, high ductility, and others, are making them highly sought-after in metal processing, coil coatings, automotive, and other industries.

According to a report titled “Global Steel Report”, published by the International Trade Administration on 1st November 2019, global crude steel production has been growing in a majority of years since 2006. As per the report, in 2014, global production hit a then record high of 1.67 billion metric tons, while it increased to 1.80 billion metric tons in 2018, a new record. While these statistics depict high potential from the steel industry, which is a part of the metal processing industry, especially for epoxy resins, it also indicates the growth scope awaiting high temperature coating manufacturers in the years to come.

According to Fact.MR, the global high temperature coatings market is predicted to ascend at over 4% CAGR during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Key Takeaways from High Temperature Coatings Market Study

Surge in demand for epoxy high temperature coatings to bolster growth of manufacturers.

Rise in requirement from aerospace & defense and automotive industries to fuel sales of high temperature coatings.

China and Japan to remain among the fastest-growing markets.

Asia Pacific to maintain its lead in the global market, followed by Europe and North America.

The United States to hold a major share in the North America market.

Germany remains the epicenter of the high temperature coatings market in Europe.

Rise in Demand from Automotive Industry Fuelling Sales

With increase in requirement for automotive and diesel engines to run cleaner and more efficiently than ever before, the need for thermal management and high temperature-resistant coatings is rising rapidly. High temperature coatings are an integral part of the automotive sector, as they are required in various applications such as-

Electrical components which are sensitive to high temperature

Intake manifolds

Exhaust manifolds

Exhaust gaskets

As a result, steady growth of the automotive industry is working in favor of stakeholders in the high temperature coatings industry. According to a report titled “Automotive Industry Spotlight”, published by Select USA, the United States has one of the largest automotive industries in the world, while in 2018, U.S. light vehicle sales reached 17.2 million units. This implies higher demand for high temperature coatings over the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

The global high temperature coatings market is rapidly gaining momentum, making the competition fiercer for key players. In order to hold a dominant position, key players are launching a variety of products more frequently.

For instance,

Jotun A/S launched its new unique high temperature coating Jotatemp 1000 Ceramic, due to increasing demand from the hydrocarbon processing industry, in 2017

Hempel A/S launched its new extensive range of products, such as Hempel’s Silicone Aluminium 56914, Hempel’s Silicone Acrylic 56940, and others, from 2015 to 2020.

